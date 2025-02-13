Anthony Edwards' ex Ayesha Howard candidly reveals her feelings about her daughter after T'Wolves star's revealed messages spark social media storm

Anthony Edwards' ex, Ayesha Howard, expressed her feelings for her daughter on Instagram after revealing her messaging line with the Minnesota Timberwolves star, sparking a social media storm.

Edwards is rumored to be the father of Howard's daughter, Aubri Summers, born in October 2024. After the Timberwolves star filed for a paternity test, Howard allegedly released her text conversation with the three-time NBA All-Star.

On Thursday, Howard summed up her thoughts in a long speech on her Instagram story. It was a three-paragraph long heart-to-heart where she talked about abortion, abandonment, her relationship, single motherhood and ultimately the responsibilities of man after becoming a father. She also expressed her pride in being a mother and showed gratitude for being able to give birth.

"My daughter is a God-given gift, not a mistake. The act was consensual, and my baby is not to blame. It's my body, my choice, my right, my mind. I'm not imposing what you should do with your body, so please respect my choice with mine. To any woman navigating single motherhood stay strong and stand tall for your babies. The wrong is in abandonment, not in the blessing of reproduction," she wrote.

Ayesha Howard speaks her mind about her daughter and more on IG (Credits: @little.ms.golden/Instagram)

Anthony Edwards has not publically spoken about his relationship with Howard or her daughter. He has only acknowledged his relationship with his girlfriend, Jeanie Robel, and shares a daughter named Aislynn with her. Aislynn was born in March 2024, and the Wolves star left a game midway to be there for the birth of his daughter.

What did Anthony Edwards' girlfriend, Jeanie Robel, say when she learned of the child with Ayesha Howard?

The news of Anthony Edwards being accused of fathering a child with Ayesha Howard covered quite the headlines in late October 2024. However, the Timberwolves star's girlfriend, Jeanie Robel, also known as Shannon Jackson, had a nonchalant response to the accusations.

Robel expressed her thoughts on the matter on her Instagram handle the same month. She said she did not care about the news because she was not the Wolves star's wife.

"I'll say this, y'all just finding out. ... You were saying that I was hurting on the inside or whatever the case, and I'm just. You gotta pick a side. ... I'm not a wife."

Robel lives with Anthony Edwards and has become a part of her family. She was also featured in Netflix's "Starting Five" documentary series, which covered the Wolves star's 2024 season.

