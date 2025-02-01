Excitement builds for Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Jeanine Robel ahead of baby girl Aislynn's big milestone

Anthony Edwards and his girlfriend Jeanine Robel are approaching one of the greatest dates in their lives. In March last year, the couple welcomed their first child together; their daughter Aislynn.

Next month, Aislynn will turn exactly one year old and Robel couldn't hide her excitement. In dedication to her daughter turning one year old, Robel made a post on her X, formerly known as "Twitter."

"in one month I’ll have a one year old 🐞🐞🐞🐞🐞🤍🤍🎉 !! Time really flies by," Robel wrote in her post.

When Robel was about to give birth to Aislynn last year, Edwards was playing a game against the Sacramento Kings in Minnesota, which he left once getting word at halftime.

However, Edwards' personal life has seen a series of paternity suits that has been reported in the last few years. According to Page Six, Edwards has reportedly fathered a child with Instagram influencer Daja, bearing the child in September 2023.

In July last year, a woman who goes by the name Ally D also alleged that Anthony Edwards was the father of her son and she had her son just about a month before Robel had Aislynn.

The Minnesota Timberwolves star and Ayesha Howard are currently in court over a paternity battle. After Howard alleged that the child was Edwards', Edwards asked for a paternity test.

Anthony Edwards' GF Jeanine Robel hypes up Timberwolves star after historical feat

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves did not start their season on a great note. After sending away Karl-Anthony Towns in the trade before the 2024-25 season, the Timberwolves have struggled to find last season's rhythm.

However, it seems the Timberwolves are finally getting their rhythm back and Edwards has been leading his team from the front.

On her IG story, Robel posted a stellar statistic that Anthony Edwards stacked in January. According to the post, he was the first player in NBA history to record 485 points, 92 rebounds, 92 assists, 69 3-pointers, 12 blocks and 10 wins in January month.

"🐐 🤍 one of one fr," she wrote in the caption of her IG story.

[Picture Credit: IG/@coutureinc2]

The Timberwolves have played 16 games in January, and Minnesota has won 10 of them. They are currently ranked 7th in the Western Conference with a 27-21 record.

As for Anthony Edwards, he is having a great season on the offensive end. Edwards is averaging a career-high 26.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He is also shooting a career-high 42.3% from the 3-point line.

