"Anthony Edwards is getting traded now" - NBA fans abuzz over Timberwolves owners Marc Lore & Alex Rodriguez's legal victory in franchise takeover

There are new sheriffs in town for the Minnesota Timberwolves as arbitration ruled in favor of Marc Lore and former baseball star Alex Rodriguez over Glen Taylor. The arbitration decision went to the new owners, ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Monday via X (previously Twitter).

The transaction for the duo to take over the organization started in 2021, when they signed a letter of intent to purchase the Timberwolves and the Minnesota Lynx. However, Taylor attempted to prevent the sale of the team over the last 12 months.

In a statement, Lore and Rodriguez expressed their excitement at becoming the new controlling owners of the franchises.

"We are extremely pleased with today's decision," Lore and Rodriguez said in the statement. "We look forward to working with the NBA to complete the approval process and close this transaction so we can turn our attention to winning championships in Minnesota for our incredible fans and the Twin Cities community."

Fans couldn't help but talk about the news for the Wolves.

"Ant (Anthony Edwards) is getting traded now," a fan said.

"Just send ant to the lakers and call it a day," another fan took a shot at the Dallas Mavericks.

"Ant will be gone within 2 years mark my words," one fan commented.

Other fans focused on the good things that could come Minnesota's way following the change in ownership.

"They gonna empty out those pockets to give Ant a contending team," a fan said.

"KG can get his jersey retired soon then," another fan expects the Wolves to retire Kevin Garnett's No. 21 jersey.

"KG gonna be part of the team again," one fan was excited about the news.

The deal, which started the duo from being minority owners, has a valuation of $1.5 billion. The total amount is set to be completed by this season.

Timberwolves can honor and retire Kevin Garnett's jersey number

The ownership change might lead to the possibility of raising Kevin Garnett's number to the rafters. Glen Taylor and Garnett have been at odds for a while. The beginning of it was when KG agreed to join the group when he retired. Late Minnesota coach Flip Saunders convinced the former MVP to make the decision.

However, the agreement fell through after Saunders' death, and Garnett ultimately called Taylor a "snake." The former Wolves player claims his connection with the franchise soured following the coach's death.

Now that there is a new ownership group, things could change, and KG's legacy could be honored soon.

