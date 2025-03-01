Anthony Edwards’ girlfriend Jeanine Robel gives sweet peek into their daughter’s world before her big day

Anthony Edwards’ girlfriend, Jeanine Robel, is set to celebrate the first birthday of her daughter, Aislynn, on Saturday, March 1. Before the celebration, the mother of two shared a series of heartfelt Instagram stories dedicated to her daughter.

Most recently, Robel posted a picture of her daughter sitting on the floor in her floral dress on her Instagram story.

"Almost one," the caption read.

[Credit: IG/@coutureinc2]

Robel also posted a big list of things that Aislynn liked and also a small list of things that her daughter doesn't like. In her Instagram story, Robel listed her daughter's favorite things in music, favorite people, favorite TV shows and other.

"things about"

"-Loves to dance to bosS baby theme song/ Mickey Mouse Clubhouse theme song/miss Rachel I'm so happy."

"-Favorite shows: Finding Nemo/Miss Rachel"

"-favorite words: dada dada dada/Thank ya"

"-favorite person: dad an my uncles cause they hold me all day."

She also revealed that among just a few other things that baby Aislynn didn't like, taking a nap was one of them.

"Least favorable

-taking a nap

-no paci during awake hours

-getting my hair done"

[Credit: IG/@coutureinc2]

Anthony Edwards GF Jeanine Robel reveals the Sunday workout motivation

Jeanie Robel has spent the last one and a half years either in her pregnancy or raising her less-than-a-year-old daughter, Aislynn. Given the fact that she has to do a lot on her own with her boyfriend Anthony Edwards fulfilling his NBA obligations, Robel had not been able to prioritize herself.

However, with her daughter growing every day, the girlfriend of the NBA star has been able to do things for herself lately. The first thing that she prioritized was her physical health.

Robel made a few posts about her workout, sharing that she has been hitting the gym even on Sundays.

Love me a Sunday workout," she wrote in the caption.

In her second story, she posted another picture, giving a peek into her cardio session. Robel revealed her exciting achievement in the caption.

"I'm getting better, it used to take me 30 minutes to run a mile," she wrote.

[Credit: IG/@coutureinc2]

While Jeanine Robel has set her daughter as her priority, she also makes sure to support Ant-Man whenever she can. The Instagram model is often seen cheering Anthony Edwards on courtside.

