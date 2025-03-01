Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods and Anthony Edwards’ girlfriend Jeanine Robel developed a very close relationship with each other during the time Towns and Edwards were teammates in Minnesota. Today, even after one has been traded to New York, Woods and Robel have kept their relationship intact.

A year after Edwards and his girlfriend welcomed their daughter Aislynn, the latter has taken to her social media to thank everyone who was with her during that time. One of the many posts was dedicated to Jordyn Woods. As such, Robel posted a big message for Woods for canceling other important schedules just to support her during the tough time. She also shared an image from last year where Woods took a selfie with the mother and the newborn child.

"omg I love you, first of all you had a busy week you canceled everything to be at my babyshower an then missed the game an sat with me until it was time to push my girl pulled up in all white the nurses literally stopped an told her wear a suit!" Robel wrote.

"Thank you for being there recording everything especially when she took her first breathe! Thank you for staying after she was here and just getting me together for surgery! Thank you for always being one call away til this day! I love you! i love you so happy we have so many intimate moments together!"

Jordyn Woods reposted the same on her Instagram story and captioned the post with a lovely message for her friend now afar.

"I love you more! Distance pulled us apart but couldn't keep us apart! Locked in foreverrrrr," Woods wrote.

[Credit: IG/@jordynwoods]

Karl-Anthony Towns was traded to the New York Knicks during the offseason. However, it was not just his separation from his old friend Anthony Edwards, but also a heartbreaking separation between their girlfriends who had developed great friendships with each other.

Woods and Robel still make sure to spend time whenever the Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves play each other.

Karl-Anthony Towns' GF Jordyn Woods reveals her favorite workout outfit

Jordyn Woods is a health-obsessed person. Eating healthy and regular workouts has always been her top priority for the day. But now, the girlfriend of the Knicks star has also revealed her favorite workout outfit.

On Thursday, Feb. 27, Woods posted a picture on her IG story wearing a Knicks workout T-shirt and leggings. She revealed that she was so obsessed with working out in those T-shirts that she had 10 pairs.

"I will always be obsessed with working out in a huge long sleeve I got like 10 of the same shirts all on rotation," she wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@jordynwoods]

Woods and Towns had been friends for a long time. They became romantically involved during the COVID-19 pandemic after the Knicks' big man lost his mother to complications. They have been together for almost five years now.

