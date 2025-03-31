Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Jeanine Robel reacts as Jordyn Woods slays in faux fur courtside look

Anthony Edwards' girlfriend, Jeanine Robel, reacted to Jordyn Woods' new look on the American model's latest Instagram post. On Monday, Karl Anthony-Towns' girlfriend posted a few pictures of her courtside look on her Instagram handle.

Woods accompanied the post with a worded caption and a white heat emoji.

"HER ALL ALONG 🤍"

Jeanine Robel expressed her thoughts on Wood's look in the comments section using three fire and two heart-eye emojis.

Robel comments on Jordyn Woods' IG post. (Credits: @jordynwoods/Instagram)

In the pictures, Jordyn Woods wore a faux fur jacket as the main component of her outfit. Underneath the white jacket, the reality TV star is in a red turtleneck top paired with blue relaxed and ripped jeans. To complete her look, the Knicks star's girlfriend wore cream-colored shark boots and carried a white designer handbag.

Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Jeanine Robel reveals her 'March Madness' look

Anthony Edwards' girlfriend, Jeanine Robel, revealed a new blonde hair makeover in her latest Instagram post on Thursday. She credited the hairstylist behind her new hair and expressed her thoughts on the picture in the post's caption.

"March madness! 💚" Robel wrote. "Hair @thekiwayyy. I had fun with blonde this month 👱🏾‍♀️ buhbyeee👋🏽"

In the pictures, Robel is seen wearing a varsity-style green and white jacket with a white t-shirt underneath it and matching colored trousers at the bottom. She completed her look with white sneakers, broad white framed sunglasses and a Chanel hand purse.

Anthony Edwards and Jeanine Robel started dating in 2020. Since then, the social media influencer has become an integral part of the Timberwolves star's life. Robel also goes by the name Shannon Jackson and was featured on Netflix's "Starting Five" documentary, where she revealed Edwards' habits at home and his personality off the court.

Edwards and Robel share one child named Aislynn. The couple welcomed their daughter on Mar.1 2024, and Edwards left an ongoing game against the Sacramento Kings to witness his daughter's birth.

