Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Jeanine Robel shares adorable pic of her firstborn with Chief Keef and baby girl with Timberwolves star

NBA star Anthony Edwards recently became a father after his girlfriend Jeanine Robel gave birth to their firstborn. They haven't yet shown the baby's face to the public, but have made posts on Instagram about the newborn girl. Recently, Robel posted an Instagram story of her two kids together.

Edwards is taking fatherhood seriously, as he even left the Minnesota Timberwolves game against the Sacramento Kings at halftime to witness the birth of his child.

Robel posted a photo on her Instagram story, showing off her two kids. Her firstborn (with rapper Chief Keef) was photographed smiling while carrying his newborn sibling. Look at the photo below to see her kids together.

Robel's firstborn carries his new sibling

There could be more photos of Edwards' child as they continue to celebrate the arrival of a new family member.

Anthony Edwards' girlfriend shares a son with rapper Chief Keefe

Anthony Edwards has only one child, who was recently born. Robel, on the other hand, now has two kids with different fathers. In the photograph that was taken and posted on her Instagram account, the older kid is reportedly the son of a rapper. According to sources, Chief Keef is the father of Krue Karter Cozart, Robel's first child.

Robel is allegedly one of the nine mothers that the rapper shares nine different kids with. In one of her Instagram stories, she said she wanted to post more pictures that include her son.

"I'll try and post Krue more. I promise y'all. It's just hard cuz. He really doesn't like pictures nowadays! Totally forgot y'all love y'all internet nephew. A lot of y'all been around since I was pregnant with him! I will do better," she wrote.

Jeanine Robel shares desire to post more content regarding her son with Chief Keef

Anthony Edwards "lost track of time" and missed the start of a game

On Monday, Edwards made headlines for not being in the starting lineup despite being healthy. As tip-off began between the Wolves and the Portland Trail Blazers, Ant was seen kneeling by the scorer's table awaiting a dead ball situation to enter the game.

In the end, the Wolves handed the Blazers their 43rd loss of the season. After the game, Edwards said he lost track of time, which resulted in him being late.

"I lost track of time," Edwards said.

He scored 13 points off the bench and even had to leave the game during the third period due to an elbow injury. Fortunately, he came back during the fourth quarter.