Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Jeanine Robel teases her baby's gender in candid mirror snap

Anthony Edwards is having a phenomenal time at the Minnesota Timberwolves this NBA season. Performing equally well in the wins as well as the losses for the team, he has proved that the "Ant-Man" is there to lead the Timberwolves throughout the season.

Anthony Edwards also had some good news with his girlfriend Jeanine Robel. Jeanine shared a sneak peek into her soon-to-be-born child's gender and hinted at it with an emoji on her Instagram story.

Jeanine Robel gave a glimpse of her baby bump(Image via Instagram @coutureinc2)

Flashing a victory sign with her hand and holding her phone while taking a mirror selfie she put an emoji of a baby girl's shoes and that potentially hints towards the child being a girl.

The couple has been in the news for quite some time and are now ready to welcome a child in the upcoming weeks.

Jeanine Robel shared a proud moment for her partner Anthony Edwards

Jeanine Robel recently celebrated a proud moment for her partner, Anthony Edwards, as he was selected for the 2023-24 season All-Star game for the second consecutive year. Edwards, representing the Minnesota Timberwolves, was one of two players from the team chosen for the All-Star Game in Indianapolis.

His selection was a significant achievement, and Robel took to social media to express her excitement about his accomplishment. Sharing a post from Adidas on her Instagram story, she expressed her pride with the caption:

"So proud of you."

In addition to Edwards' professional success, the couple also has personal milestones to celebrate. Robel and Edwards are expecting a baby, as evidenced by Robel's recent Instagram post showcasing her baby bump.

Their relationship, despite their age difference – Robel being 30 years old and Edwards 22 – has continued to grow stronger. Robel is a dedicated supporter, often seen cheering for Edwards from the stands during Timberwolves games.

Anthony Edwards' selection as an All-Star reserve for the Western Conference is a testament to his outstanding performance on the court. Alongside his teammate Karl-Anthony Towns, who secured his fourth career All-Star selection, Edwards has solidified his status as a top talent in the NBA.

The All-Star roster for the West also featured prominent names such as Paul George and Kawhi Leonard from the LA Clippers, as well as Devin Booker from the Phoenix Suns and Anthony Davis from the LA Lakers.

However, the selection process was not without controversy, as notable snubs included Rudy Gobert from the Timberwolves and James Harden from the Clippers. As the All-Star Weekend approaches, the recognition of Edwards' talent underscores his contributions to the Western Conference and sets the stage for an exciting showcase of the NBA's finest talents.

