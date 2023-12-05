Anthony Edwards hates being tagged as All-Star for being 'fallback' guy: "I really didn't make it"

Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards was named to his first All-Star Game last season along with De'Aaron Fox and Pascal Siakam as a replacement. They replaced the injured Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Zion Williamson. He was the second reserve to be taken off the board as a part of Team LeBron after Team Giannis took Damian Lillard first.

Edwards was averaging 24.6 points, 4.6 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game before the NBA's midseason break. Those numbers are more than good enough to get someone named as one of the best players in any given season.

However, the 22-year-old star does not seem to be content with how he got selected to his very first All-Star Game. In an interview with Boardroom's Rich Kleiman, Edwards talked about this particular milestone and shared why he does not consider himself to be an All-Star yet.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"That All-Star Game didn't count," Edwards said. "It was like somebody got hurt and then they picked me like I was the fallback guy."

Kleiman then pointed out that not everyone shares Anthony Edwards' perception.

"That's terrible, it was all bad" Edwards replied. "I don't even like it when people call me All-Star. I really didn't make it." (19:12-19:33)

Also read: “That aura makes me feel things”: NBA fans in awe of $14 million worth Anthony Edwards making Forbes 30-under-30.

Anthony Edwards is having another All-Star-worthy season

The Minnesota Timberwolves have taken the league by surprise with an NBA-best 15-4 record. A huge proponent for the Wolves is the leadership of Anthony Edwards.

In 17 games, Edwards has averaged 26.2 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 5.0 apg and 1.3 steals per game. He leads the team in scoring and steals and is second only to veteran point guard Mike Conley in assists.

These numbers are certainly good enough to get Ant-Man into his second straight All-Star appearance once the festivities roll around this season, and it's looking like he won't be a replacement this time around.

Anthony Edwards is out due to a hip injury

During their game against the OKC Thunder last Tuesday, Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards exited during the third quarter. He drove to the basket aggressively and attempted to elevate for a dunk, but Jaylin Williams attempted to draw a charge which resulted in Edwards taking a nasty fall.

Expand Tweet

He has missed their last two games and is listed as day-to-day although he has been able to practice. There is no news on when he might return but his being able to practice is good news, and fans might see him return to action soon.