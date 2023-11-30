“That aura makes me feel things”: NBA fans in awe of $14 million worth Anthony Edwards making Forbes 30-under-30

Anthony Edwards made another highlight but this time outside of the basketball court, by making the Forbes 30-under-30 list. This annual recognition is given to individuals who are under the age of 30 across various categories, highlighting their respective achievements and potential in their respective fields.

Among other athletes that are on the list under the sports category joining the Minnesota Timberwolves guard are Diana Flores, Napheesa Collier, Jessica Pegula, Lamar Jackson and Olivia Dunne.

Anthony Edwards currently has a net worth of $14 million and is expected to earn $13.5 in the 2023-24 season and this is the last year of his rookie contract.

Fans are quick to react and say their opinions on social media as Edwards' photo with the 30-under-30 tag spreads.

He signed a contract extension during the offseason worth $204 million over five years. Edwards also has a chance to earn an additional $40 million if he makes an All-NBA roster in the 2023–24 NBA season.

"That aura makes me feel things," said 'Pandasofthe35' on the social media platform X.

With this recognition, some see that Edwards' explosive play and charisma will make him the face of the NBA.

Of course, fans are calling 'HIM' on Anthony Edwards with the 30-for-30 citation

The recent achievement also has Edwards being compared to the likes of Michael Jordan and Luka Doncic.

Anthony Edwards suffers hip pointer injury vs Utah Jazz

The Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards is likely out for the upcoming game against the Utah Jazz after being diagnosed with a hip-pointer injury. The 2020 first-overall pick fell hard and grimaced in pain as he needed medical attention.

There is no word on the severity of the injury but Timberwolves fans hold their breath that this won't lead to an extended absence.

According to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, a hip pointer injury is a bruise to the outside of the hip that is usually caused by hard falls. Recovery will take some time away from the sport and Edwards will likely miss the Timberwolves' next game against the OKC Thunder.

In his fourth year in the league, Edwards has only missed 13 games and the Timberwolves have managed to only lose four games without him.

The Minnesota Timberwolves currently own a 13-4 record and the team is at the top of the NBA Western Conference standings. In 17 games, Anthony Edwards averaged 26.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals per night.