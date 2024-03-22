Anthony Edwards x adidas “McDonald's All American Game” AE1 shoe: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

Anthony Edwards and adidas are eager to keep the momentum rolling on the heels of the recent Velocity Blue release earlier this month. With the Timberwolves currently in third in the Western Conference, and Edwards averaging an efficient 26.7 points per game, adidas is dropping an all-new AE1 colorway. The newest iteration of the shoe will pay tribute to the McDonald's All American Game.

Every year, the best high school players in the country play in a massive exhibition game hosted by McDonald's. The game has seen a number of players compete who then go on to be NBA legends. Anthony Edwards' NBA career may only just be getting started, however he's well on his way to legendary status.

The Timberwolves star shared a clip on Instagram announcing the McDonald's All American Game colorway, which is set to release Mar. 29 on FootLocker.com for $120.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The announcement comes on the heels of NBA vet Gilbert Arenas teasing the shoes on social media this week, which fueled questions about the release date. Arenas posted a pair of photos showing the shoes, giving Edwards praise for having quote - the perfect shoe.

The colorway features a unique two-tone color scheme with one shoe being blue, and the other being red. The shoes also feature the McDonald's Golden Arches on the heel tag as a subtle hat-tip.

Check out a clip of the photos below:

Anthony Edwards & adidas set to release AE1 Georgia Red Clay shoes in April after monstrous dunk

While Anthony Edwards' upcoming adidas McDonald's All American Game shoe has generated tons of interest from the NBA community, it isn't the only AE1 shoe set to release in the weeks to come.

Earlier this month, Anthony Edwards threw down an absolutely monstrous dunk on John Collins, giving fans plenty to talk about. The dunk was not only one of the best of the year, but also was so vicious that the Timberwolves star reportedly dislocated his own finger.

Immediately, the unreleased adidas AE1 shoes he was wearing caught the attention of fans. While many of his colorways have a unique color for the upper and the collar, these unreleased AE1s feature just a slight color change.

In the wake of the stunning dunk going viral, it was announced that the adidas AE1 Georgia Red Clay shoes would be released on April 4th. That colorway, much like the previously mentioned AE1 McDonald's All American Game colorway, will be available for $120.

The key difference between the two releases is that the AE1 McDonald's All American Game colorway is a Footlocker exclusive. The AE1 Georgia Red Clay colorway will be available at adidas.com as well as select realtors.

With the shoes already being wildly popular, adidas is sure to keep the momentum rolling with more colorways heading into the summer.