Antonio Brown reacts in 4 words to Mavericks assistant coach's shocking arrest

Former NFL star Antonio Brown has weighed in on Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Darrell Armstrong's arrest on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Saturday.

In his post-NFL career, Brown has become one of the most well-known internet personalities on X. Brown has created a brand he calls CTESPN, a play on both the ESPN name and some football fans' claims that Brown developed CTE from hits in football. Brown comments on a variety of topics, ranging from sports to politics, showcasing his unique brand of satirical wit and humor.

On Sunday, Brown shared a short four-word reaction to Armstrong's arrest, tying it in with recent events surrounding the Mavs:

"Shouldn't have traded Luka..." Brown wrote.

Brown expressed a sentiment that most Mavericks fans have felt since Luka Doncic was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers just over two weeks ago. The Mavericks traded Doncic to the Lakers for a package including Anthony Davis and Max Christie.

Fans were shocked by the Doncic trade, with many going out and protesting against the Mavericks.

"The NBA's Antonio Brown" - Fans react to Kevin Love's post about Mac McClung's dunk contest win

Kevin Love has made a name for himself recently posting satirical things on both Instagram and X while entertaining the masses.

Like Antonio Brown, Love also touched on the Luka Doncic trade with a Valentine's Day card featuring Lakers GM Rob Pelinka.

And on Saturday, Love posted about Mac McClung winning his third straight dunk contest which drew a loud response.

Because of his sudden increase in posting satirical content on X about a variety of topics, some fans have even started comparing Love to Brown.

"Kevin Love is going to become the NBA Antonio Brown for Twitter after he retires, but without the CTE"

"This guy is about to be the NBA's Antonio Brown. All those concussions and this is what bro's saying. Very great." another fan posted.

Love at the moment actually has more followers on X than Brown does; Love has 3 million followers while Brown has 2.4 million followers. That following could grow even bigger if he continues to provide more entertaining content.

