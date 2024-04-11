"Any self-respecting GM should've drafted him": Bob Myers mocks himself for not drafting Timberwolves' frontcourt talent

Former Golden State Warriors president and general manager Bob Myers knows to mock himself even on national television. Myers poked fun at his decision to not draft Minnesota Timberwolves big man Naz Reid, who went undrafted in 2019 after a year with LSU.

Myers was calling the Timberwolves' game against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night for ESPN. The crew discussed Reid's impact on Minnesota's quest to finish atop the West, stepping up in the absence of All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns.

The four-time champion executive acknowledged that he messed up by not selecting Reid in 2019.

"Any self-respecting GM should've drafted him in some round but good for him," Myers said.

Naz Reid is having the best season of his career, averaging 13.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.9 blocks per game. Reid is shooting 47.7% from the field, 41.5% from beyond the arc and 72.9% from the free throw line. He was rewarded by the Minnesota Timberwolves last summer with a three-year, $42 million contract.

But did the Golden State Warriors have a chance to pick Reid in 2019? Bob Myers went with Jordan Poole in the first round at No. 28. Myers also selected Eric Paschall in the second round, as well as Miye Oni. He traded Oni to the Utah Jazz, while acquiring Alen Smailagic from the New Orleans Pelicans.

Reid was much better than Paschall, Oni and Smailagic. It can be argued that Reid is also better than Poole, who is having a nightmare debut season with the Washington Wizards.

Bob Myers' hits and misses in the NBA draft during his career

Bob Myers was in charge of the Golden State Warriors from 2012 to 2023. He built four NBA championship-winning rosters, which makes him good at his job. He has had a lot of hits in the draft during his tenure, but there have also been some misses.

The Warriors got Draymond Green in the second round of the 2012 draft and the rest was history. Green was a jackpot selection for Myers, while Festus Ezeli and Harrison Barnes were a good decision. However, Serbian big man Ognjen Kuzmic was definitely a miss.

Other hits in Myers' time with the Warriors include Kevon Looney, Jordan Poole, Eric Paschall, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis. He also has a bunch of misses such as Damion Jones, Patrick McCaw, Jordan Bell, Jacob Evans, Alen Smailagic, James Wiseman, Nico Mannion, Patrick Badlwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins.

