"Any team with Michael Jordan on it, I’m picking except for 2012 versus the '92 Dream Team" - Former Finals MVP thinks 2012 Olympic Team would beat 1992 Dream Team

The 1992 Dream Team, led by Michael Jordan, is often considered the greatest basketball team ever assembled. The Dream Team cruised to the gold medal in the Barcelona Summer Olympics that year, winning by an average margin of 44 points per game.

Despite the team's dominance, Andre Iguodala believes the 2012 Olympic Team would beat the Dream Team. On the "Point Forward" podcast, Iguodala and co-host Evan Turner discussed some of the greatest teams in basketball history.

The duo were in agreement that the 1996 Chicago Bulls would beat the 2017 Golden State Warriors. Iguodala added that he wouldn't bet against a team led by Jordan. However, there's an exception - the 2012 Olympic Team.

"I'm picking the Bulls. I'm not even arguing with you because any team with Michael Jordan on it, I'm picking," Iguodala said. "Except for 2012 vs. the '92 Dream Team. I'm not picking the '92 team, I'm picking us even though the '92 team had MJ."

Basketball Muse @Basketball_Muse



PG: Magic Johnson Chris Paul

SG: Micheal Jordan Kobe Bryant

SF: Larry Bird Kevin Durant

PF: Charles Barkley LeBron James

C: Patrick Ewing Tyson Chandler



The 1992 Olympics was the first time professional players were allowed to participate. Team USA brought the biggest collection of talent the world had ever seen. In addition to Jordan, the Dream Team had Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, Karl Malone, Hakeem Olajuwon and David Robinson.

They also had John Stockton, Scottie Pippen, Clyde Drexler, Chris Mullin and Patrick Ewing. Christian Laettner was the 12th man, as they wanted to add a collegiate player to the roster. The Dream Team was coached by Chuck Daly, a two-time champion with the Detroit Pistons.

Meanwhile, the 2012 Olympic Team was led by several former and future MVPs, including LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, James Harden and Russell Westbrook. Other members of the team were Iguodala, Chris Paul, Deron Williams, Kevin Love, Anthony Davis, Carmelo Anthony and Tyson Chandler.

Iguodala explained why the 2012 Olympic Team could beat the Dream Team. The former NBA Finals MVP believes they were more talented, but the 1992 team had better basketball IQ. He also thinks they were better shooters.

"I think we are a more talented team," Iguodala said. "I just think they were a higher level IQ team. The way we shoot the ball though is different though. We shoot the ball very well."

How many Olympic gold medals did Michael Jordan win?

Michael Jordan led the 1992 Dream Team to a gold medal at the Olympics. Jordan also helped the NBA's popularity soar through the roof at the time. He became a global superstar, showing everyone why he was one of the best players in the world.

In addition to winning an Olympic gold medal in 1992, Jordan also won one eight years before that. He was part of the 1984 Olympic Team in 1984, alongside Patrick Ewing.

They went undefeated in eight games to finish ahead of Spain and Yugoslavia.

