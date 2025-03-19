"Anyone can win championships": Steph Curry’s brother Seth Curry fires off playful shot at Warriors superstar in latest commercial

Steph Curry's brother, Seth Curry, took a playful jab at the four-time NBA champion in his latest commercial. The Charlotte Hornets guard partnered with Bush Beans for an advertisement released on Wednesday.

In the commercial, Seth promoted Bush Bean's limited-time customizable cans that families can put their names on. He boasted that the brand is family-owned and that it's a "key ingredient" in millions of family recipes, just like his own. The commercial played on his relationship with his older brother, Steph, and the sibling rivalry dynamic.

Seth referred to himself as the "family favorite" and cited why he was chosen for the ad.

"All of the Currys are pretty good at basketball, but only one of us is so creative and multi-talented in the kitchen that Bush's put his name on an iconic customized can," Seth said.

Seth joked that while just about anybody can replicate Steph's success in the NBA, his skill on the court and in the kitchen is even harder to come by.

"Anyone can win championships, there can only be one favorite in the family," Seth added.

Seth is in his 11th season in the NBA. In 57 games with the Hornets, he averaged 6.1 points in 14.7 minutes. He is leading the league in 3-point percentage (45.3%).

Steph Curry loves to see brother Seth Curry carry on the family legacy

Steph Curry has had a legendary career. The two-time MVP, four-time champion and widely regarded as the "greatest shooter ever" has accomplished almost everything to achieve in the NBA. Curry was born in Akron, Ohio, but grew up in Charlotte, where his father, Dell Curry, played for the Hornets.

Dell spent 10 seasons with the Hornets and retired as the franchise's all-time leader in both points and 3-pointers made. Steph has admitted to wanting to carry on his father's legacy while a kid growing up in Charlotte. Although he considers himself a Golden State Warrior for life, he still sees that legacy live on through his brother, Seth.

NBA: Charlotte Hornets at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn

On March 3, the Hornets hosted the Warriors for their only game in Charlotte this season, and Seth got to face off against his older brother. Before the game, Steph talked about seeing the family name on the back of a Hornets jersey.

"When I see Curry 30 on the back that is wild," Steph said on March 3. "You always wondered what it would be like to play here and representing the Curry family legacy, Seth gets to do it. So it's cool."

Seth spent most of his career bouncing around different teams. Last season, he was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Hornets. He was waived after the season in June but re-signed a month later, and this season, he's been a consistent part of the rotation.

