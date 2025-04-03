"Anytime we face LeBron, it's always cinematic" - Draymond Green shares honest feelings on Lakers & Thunder as major playoff threats to Warriors

ESPN's Malika Andrews interviewed Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green on Thursday. After bringing up the LA Lakers, the NBA analyst asked Green what he thought of their possible postseason clash. Teams are beginning to play basketball more seriously as the 2025 NBA playoffs get near.

The Lakers have improved their chances this season following the blockbuster deal they had to acquire Luka Doncic. Additionally, star forward LeBron James has played consistently elite for the team. LA is currently third in the Western Conference with a 46-29 record.

Green and the Warriors, meanwhile, are fifth with a 44-31 record. There could be a chance for them to play against the Lakers in the postseason, possibly in the second round.

In his interview with Andrews, Green was asked about his thoughts on potentially facing the Lakers, OKC Thunder or Denver Nuggets.

"I think, anytime we face LeBron, it's always cinematic, it's always an incredible challenge," Green said. "So, that's always fun."

Aside from the Lakers, Green had high praise for the other teams.

"But, honestly, all three of those teams are going to be tough and if you're going to make it out this Western Conference, we can look at the standards," Green added. "We can look at pretty much one to eight... two to eight, it's kinda right there.

"Any path you go through is gonna be tough. All the teams in the Western Conference are good. So, it doesn't really matter to me. I think when we're healthy, I like our chances against anyone."

The Warriors have one of the best playoff performers in Jimmy Butler. The organization acquired the six-time All-Star at the trade deadline, providing Steph Curry with another star teammate.

With Butler and Curry's reputation in the playoffs, the Warriors could be one of the toughest teams this year.

Draymond Green wants to poke fun at a Lakers star's age

On Tuesday, the Golden State Warriors had a 134-125 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Most of it had to do with Steph Curry, who finished with 52 points on 12-for-20 shooting from deep.

During Draymond Green's interview with Andrews, the four-time champion revealed that he poked fun at Curry's age. This happened when his star teammate was shot his free throws to score his final points of the night.

On Thursday, the Warriors are set to play against the LA Lakers and Green also wants to have that type of interaction with LeBron James.

Green and James have played intensely against each other over the years. However, they've grown fond of each other through the time they've spent together. Now, the champions have become close friends off the court.

