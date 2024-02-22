Are Austin Rivers and Doc Rivers related? Closer look at Bucks coach and ex-NBA player's relationship

Doc Rivers made headlines recently after being called out by JJ Redick for lacking accountability for his team's playoff failures over the years. Austin Rivers came to the defense of his father, who took over the Milwaukee Bucks late last month after they fired Adrian Griffin.

Austin is Doc's third child with wife Kristen, who was married to the Bucks coach from 1986 to 2019. Austin's older brother Jeremiah is an ex-professional basketball player and his older sister Callie is married to Seth Curry, the younger brother of Steph Curry. Spencer, the youngest child, played college ball at UC Irvine.

Doc coached Austin for three seasons from 2015 to 2018 when he was in charge of the LA Clippers. Austin had his best years playing for his father, averaging 15.1 points per game during the 2017-18 NBA season. He last played for the Minnesota Timberwolves last season and is currently an analyst for ESPN.

What did JJ Redick say about Doc Rivers?

JJ Redick has had enough of his former coach Doc Rivers, who recently told reporters that taking the Milwaukee Bucks job was harder than expected. Redick called out Rivers for not taking any accountability over the years and his frustrations finally blew up on national TV.

"I've seen the trend for years," Redick said. "The trend is always making excuses. Doc, we get it. Taking over a team in the middle of the season is hard just like getting traded in the middle of the season is hard for a player. We get it, but it's always an excuse. It's always throwing your team under the bus."

Redick played under Rivers for four seasons with the LA Clippers from 2013 to 2017. He will also replace Rivers for ESPN and ABC's coverage of the NBA Finals.

Austin Rivers defends his father from JJ Redick

Austin Rivers and JJ Redick were teammates for the LA Clippers from 2015 to 2017.

Just like any son, Austin Rivers defended his father's honor by responding to JJ Redick after his "no accountability" rant. Austin pointed out to Redick that he played his best years with the LA Clippers under Doc Rivers and they had to sit him during games because of his bad defense.

"Your best years in the NBA were when you played for him and the Clippers," Rivers said. "Let's not forget that. I don't know if there's frustration there or there's tension there between you. I know a lot of times we had to sit you toward the end of the game due to defensive reasons."

Redick did post some great numbers for the LA Clippers, but his best years came after his stint there when he joined the Philadelphia 76ers. He averaged 17.1 and 18.1 points per game in his two years playing alongside Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.

