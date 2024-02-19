“It’s annoying as f**k”: Frustrated fans rally behind JJ Redick as NBA's late game tip-offs draw ire

JJ Redick, the former NBA player and the ESPN announcer keeps it real when it comes to giving his opinion. Recently, the host of “The Old Man and the Three” slammed the NBA and the broadcasters for starting the game and the events on time.

There have been instances where the game broadcasting has started later than the scheduled time. Several fans, even from outside the US borders, have complained about the games taking too long to start.

In a recent episode of his podcast, JJ Redick pointed out the issue and a user posted Redick’s comments on NBA's Reddit page.

"Can we please just start things on time in the NBA? It's out of control. It's absolutely out of control."

Agreeing with the former NBA player, fans on the page took out all their frustrations, slamming the broadcasters. One fan commented:

“I can confirm it's annoying as f***.”

Slamming the ESPN, another fan commented:

“At 840 yesterday I looked up the all star game to see what the score was. It hasn't started. ESPN still has the start time listed as 8.”

Here are some more comments from fans on Reddit.

JJ Redick set to join Mike Breen and Doris Burke on ESPN

After ESPN fired Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson, they hired Doris Burke and Doc Rivers, to replace the vacant position. However, after Rivers took a coaching job for the Milwaukee Bucks, the sports network hired JJ Redick to replace Rivers.

Redick played 15 seasons in the NBA and established himself as one of the greatest shooters in league history. He joined ESPN in 2021 and has now been upgraded to the lead broadcasting team. He will be joining Burke, Mike Breen and Lisa Salters, the sideline reporter for ESPN.

Breen, Burke and Redick will be announcers for the NBA Finals, the Eastern Conference Finals. They will also be announcing some of the regular season games and some of the playoff games.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to sit alongside legends like Mike and Doris and call the game that I absolutely love,’’ said Redick in a statement. “I consider it a privilege and a great responsibility to document the NBA and its history.”

Redick is set to debut with the crew on Saturday, Feb. 24 in the game between Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks.

Redick also has his own podcast, “The Old Man and the Three,” where he talks to former and current NBA players and coaches. His podcast has become one of the most-watched podcasts on the internet.

Previously, JJ Redick sometimes appeared on the episodes of the "First Take" on ESPN where he debated with co-host Stephen A. Smith and others.