Are Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union still married? Looking at relationship status of Heat legend & more

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade and actress Gabrielle Union have openly shared the struggles of their marriage before. Now, a new story has been unearthed regarding their relationship, and it had fans wondering about the current state of their relationship.

According to sources, the two haven't released a statement if they have been separated. This inquiry about their marriage started afer an interview of Wade with NFL legend Shannon Sharpe, where he shared his infidelity. The three-time champion talked about fathering a child with another woman.

Wade said that he tried to end things with Union in 2013 due to many reasons.

"Way harder to have a conversation with my now-wife," Wade said. "You try to think of everything possible. … It’s all scary. One, the whole situation is scary enough. You’re a public figure. … But you know that this is gonna hurt someone that you’ve been building a relationship with and a life with, right?

“And no matter what people say on the outside or what people wanna think this and that, ultimately you gotta sit with you and you gotta sit with this person if this is who you gon’ be with. And I had to. I had to sit with my now-wife about this and have this conversation."

Wade and his family welcomed Xavier, who was the fruit of his infidelity, in 2013. According to sources, the 13-time NBA All-Star finds it difficult to form a relationship with Xavier, as they don't live in the same house.

Dwyane Wade talked about Gabrielle's 50/50 comment

During the same episode, Dwyane Wade gave a backstory as to why his wife tackled financial responsibility. In an interview with Idea Generation, the actress talked about how she and her husband split everything in half in their household.

Wade had a chance to talk about the context behind it with Sharpe.

"I said something about it being my house that I paid for," Wade said. "My wife looked at me and said, 'You will never say that to me again when it’s something that we share.' So, when we moved to (Los Angeles), my wife said, 'I got half on it. You will never say my house again — you can say that in the arena!'"

The Heat legend also talked about how the two of them are still able to provide for their loved ones.

"I have 20 to 50 responsibilities, and my wife has 20 to 50 responsibilities and when I say that, that means she has her mother, she has her sisters, she has her dad," Wade said. "So, she has a lot of things she’s responsible for. She pays 100% of that. And you know what I do? I pay 100% of my life."

