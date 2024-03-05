Are Golden State Warriors out of 2024 NBA Playoffs already? Odds, team record & more explored

The Golden State Warriors have done all they can to be in the playoff picture in the Western Conference, but their inconsistencies this season have greatly affected their chances. Many hope to see the team in action in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, but things aren't looking good.

The Warriors are coming off a decent road trip, winning three of their last four games. Despite winning three in a row, their 52-point loss against the Boston Celtics stands out the most for fans. Their defensive performance that night was abysmal, which could be one reason they haven't had much success this season.

Technically, the Warriors should be out of the playoff picture. They're 10th in the Western Conference standings with a 32-28 record. If the Play-In Tournament didn't exist, there would be no chance for Golden State to even be included in the postseason.

But the season isn't over, as the Warriors still have 22 games left. With how they played on the road, they can improve their record and possibly end the season as the eighth seed. However, it won't mean much as they will still have to participate in the Play-In Tournament.

The Warriors have a 42% odds of making it to the playoffs, which means they have a chance at making it to the top eight teams in the West.

If they do make it, it'll be a tough challenge to face either the OKC Thunder or the Minnesota Timberwolves, both teams that have dominated the standings the entire 2023-24 season.

How does the Golden State Warriors' schedule look like?

The Golden State Warriors are fighting to be in a good position for the playoffs this season. Looking at their next three outings, the Warriors have a good balance of matchups. They'll stay at home for three games before heading back into the road and defending their homecourt could be difficult in the first two contests.

They'll play against the Milwaukee Bucks, one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, with Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo. The last time they played, the Bucks went home with a win.

The next matchup for them is against the Chicago Bulls. The Warriors got a win in their previous game, but the Bulls could surprise the San Francisco-based team. Golden State will close its three-game homestand with a game against the San Antonio Spurs.

That will only be its second out of the four scheduled games between them. The Spurs are inexperienced, and the Warriors could snatch a win against them, even if they have Victor Wembanyama.

