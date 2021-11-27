×
"Are you gonna put this on Twitter?" Steve Kerr hilariously responds as fan asks him to pick between Steph Curry and Michael Jordan

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr and guard Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr and guard Stephen Curry
Tyler Rucker
ANALYST
Modified Nov 27, 2021 03:35 AM IST
News

The Golden State Warriors continue to impress as the NBA season heads into December. Golden State has the league's best record entering Friday night's home game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

When speaking with a fan recently, Warriors coach Steve Kerr was asked who he would pick between Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan and Warriors star Stephen Curry, whose play has powered a 16-2 start. Kerr was quick to laugh at the question and gave the fan a comical response.

"Man ... what, are you gonna put this on Twitter?"

Although he denied giving an answer, Kerr is in a fantastic position to judge. As a player, Kerr played five of his 15 seasons with Jordan on the Bulls. During those years, Kerr became an important rotation piece playing alongside Jordan as the two won three NBA championships.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr

Kerr has guided Curry to three NBA titles amid four consecutive Finals appearances as a coach. He's seen Curry become one of the most dangerous offensive weapons in NBA history, as Curry has risen up the rankings as one of the greats to ever step onto an NBA court.

#StephGonnaSteph https://t.co/R57NGd7vmP

Both Curry, a two-time MVP and three-time champion, and Jordan, a six-time champion and two-time MVP, are two of the most dominant players to play the game, with their unique ability to score in creative ways. Jordan was one of the best athletes and two-way players ever, and Curry may be the best deep shooter in league history.

