The Crypto.com Arena was in focus as the LA Clippers evened their series with the Dallas Mavericks with a Game 4 win on Sunday.

After winning Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, the Clippers went down in the next two games. However, they pulled things back to stay alive in the competition with a gutsy 116-111 win.

They were led by Paul George and James Harden as both veterans poured in 33 points each to help beat the Mavericks. During the game, a rumor went viral on social media that the LA Lakers would be reverting their arena name to Staples Center after LAC's exit.

It, though, was found to be nothing more than another bit of fake reportage by the parody handle TheNBACentel. The timing of the news was perfect, as it was announced at the same time as the Clippers geared up for an all-important Game 4.

The Crypto.com arena reverted to Staples Center this August, per preliminary reports, as the LA Lakers plan to restore their partnership with Staples.

Crypto.com is a Singapore-based crypto-currency company that made headlines with its naming rights deal with the LA Lakers.

According to Lakers Nation, it's believed to be the largest naming rights deal, as the organization — $700 million for 20 years, compared to the $116 million paid by Staples under its previous 20-year agreement.

The announcement was made in 2021, and the Lakers hosted the Brooklyn Nets in their first game after the iconic venue was renamed. The news of the center being renamed was met with mixed reviews by Lakers fans, and some still refer to it as Staples Center.

The LA Clippers will move to their new stadium for the 2024-25 season

The Lakers have shared the Crypto.com Arena with the LA Clippers since it was built in 1999. The ongoing 2023-24 season is the last time that will be the case, as the franchise will move out and play their basketball at the Intuit Dome next to the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The new venue is slated to open in August this year.

The newly constructed venue will also serve as the host of the 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend. With an estimated cost of $2 billion, the state-of-the-art arena boasts a high-quality practice facility, sports medicine center, team offices, retail space and an outdoor plaza with basketball courts for public use.

On the season front, the Clippers head back to the American Airlines for Game 5 on Wednesday at 10 pm ET.

