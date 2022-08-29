Are LeBron James and Tom Brady friends? Looking at the dynamic between 2 legendary American athletes

LeBron James and Tom Brady are the two most decorated active athletes in North American sports. They combine for 11 championships, seven MVPs, nine Finals (and Super Bowl) MVPs and 33 All-Star (and Pro Bowl) appearances. They are both regarded as one of the greatest players in their respective sports.

Over the years, they have developed a friendship as they are two of the greatest athletes in the country. They often encourage each other on social media and share their accomplishments.

Looking at the dynamic between Tom Brady and LeBron James

LeBron James and Tom Brady share special respect and appreciation for each other. They often congratulate each other when they win something and are friendly on social media.

Tom Brady @TomBrady Congrats to my brother @KingJames on winning his 4th championship. Not bad for a washed up old guy! Congrats to my brother @KingJames on winning his 4th championship. Not bad for a washed up old guy! https://t.co/mm0fylMbS7

They spark fun conversations with each other, such as a hypothetical game of ice hockey.

Tom Brady was 26 years old and already a superstar in the NFL when LeBron James was 19 years old and entering the NBA. James has often cited Brady as his inspiration and motivation to work harder.

They break longevity records and set new standards. Brady is the only quarterback to win the NFL Super Bowl at 40. King James is the second-oldest NBA Finals MVP at 35. He is entering the 20th season of his career, while Brady is entering his 23rd.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James reveals that NFL legend Tom Brady has been his "motivation factor" over the last few years Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James reveals that NFL legend Tom Brady has been his "motivation factor" over the last few years 👊 https://t.co/S7t0I6rorx

LeBron James stated that he is cut from the same cloth as Tom Brady. He also said both of them will play the sport until they physically can't anymore:

"Me and Tom Brady are one in the same. We're going to play until we can't no more."

LeBron James and Tom Brady are the only two athletes who have played a title game in three decades. James congratulated Brady on an incredible career after the latter announced his retirement before returning.

However, James doesn't believe Brady is the greatest athlete because football players don't play both sides of the field. In an episode of HBO's The Shop, he said:

"(Football players) only have to play one side of the floor, man. Yes, Brady is unbelievable. Brady is the greatest quarterback I’ve ever seen. But he affects the game one way. And that’s by throwing the ball. And it’s great. And it’s great. He could play 22 years, but he don’t have to worry about certain things like a basketball player."

When Tom Brady was asked about LeBron James' comments, he responded on another episode of HBO's The Shop, saying:

"My style of play might not fit everybody else’s, what their view of what that position should be. I can really just be the best with the body that I was given."

"There’s certain things that I certainly cannot do. And I have the awareness to realize, OK, I can’t do those things. You can’t do everyone else’s job. I can’t block, tackle, run, catch. I sure as hell can’t run. But I can throw the f**k out of the ball. So let me just do that, and let me do that really well. And if I can do that, then the team certainly can use me for that."

LIVE POLL Q. Who is the better athlete? LeBron James Tom Brady 0 votes so far

Edited by Chad Marriott