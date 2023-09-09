Are NBA 2K24 servers down (September 9)? Exploring latest news and rumors

NBA 2K24 servers have run into major issues for the second day in a row, and publishers 2K Sports has publicly acknowledged the issue via an official post made on Twitter. The latest tweet highlights some of the major grievances of the community since the game's worldwide release earlier on September 8. Unlike the first time, today's issues seems to be larger in scale, to such an extent, that the publishers had to post an official message.

Unlike earlier games of the franchise, NBA 2K24 requires a persistent internet connection, and the same applies for almost all the game modes as well. Naturally, a poor condition of the servers translates into ability for the players to play their favorite game. This has been made worse by the fact that the issues have appeared so soon after the launch, only to frustrate the community.

NBA 2K24's servers have gone down for the second time in a row

Ever since the game released on the early hours of September 8, many players have taken to social media to inform the problems they have been facing. This is largely in the form of disconnections from the server, and most of it has been from the side of the in-game client.

2K Sports has acknowledged the same in their latest tweet, ensuring that they're aware of the fact that many players are unable to login to the servers. They have asked for patience from the community, and informed that there will be updates to fix the issue. There isn't an ETA regarding when the problems related to NBA 2K24's servers will be over.

Based on the tweets from the community, the situation is worse on PlayStation compared to Xbox. This will be a shame given that NBA 2K24 has debuted crossplay for the first time in the franchise's history. With the servers under so much trouble, it will be impossible to test the full scope of the new feature.

Additionally, the poor condition of the servers have resulted in players getting disconnected in matches and getting bans. 2K Sports has introduced a new system which can reward temporary bans to players for ending their online matches prematurely. The community will hope that the issues surrounding the servers will be fixed as quickly as possible.