“Aren't the Big 3 anymore" - Warriors radio host suggests Steph Curry and Co. no longer dominant 

Golden State Warriors stars Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have been the NBA's most successful Big 3 of the past decade. Since 2015, they've led Golden State to a league-best four championships. However, amid the Warriors' underwhelming season, team radio host Mark Willard says they no longer deserve their Big 3 title.

Despite coming off back-to-back road wins over the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic, Golden State (38-34) sits 10th in the Western Conference. It only has a 1.0-game advantage over the 11th-placed Houston Rockets (37-35), who have improbably won 10 consecutive games. Thus, the Warriors are in danger of missing the play-in tournament.

Most would probably have difficulty pinning the team's shortcomings on Curry, who is still playing at an All-NBA level. Through 66 games, the two-time MVP is averaging a team-best 26.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists and a league-leading 4.8 3-pointers per game on 44.7% shooting.

However, Thompson has struggled with offensive inconsistency, averaging his fewest points (17.4 ppg through 69 games) since his sophomore season (2012-13). Meanwhile, he is shooting a career-worst 38.3% from deep, above average, but nowhere close to his prime shooting efficiency.

As for Green, while no longer a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate, he remains a high-impact defensive player. However, his erratic behavior has hindered his value.

The four-time All-Star has racked up 10 technical fouls, four ejections and missed 17 games due to suspension this season. That includes an ejection in less than four minutes during Wednesday's 101-93 road win over the Magic.

Given the Warriors' placement in the standings and middling 15th-ranked defensive rating (115.2), they likely would have benefitted from Green's season-long availability.

On 95.7 The Game's "Willard & Dibs" show, Willard and his co-host Dan Dibley discussed Golden State's deficiencies in-depth. According to Willard, Curry, Thompson and Green's star treatment is holding the franchise back. So, it would benefit from no longer referring to them as a Big 3.

"It's time to stop calling them the Big 3 because that's getting in your way if you're the Warriors," Willard said. "Seeing them as the Big 3, paying them as the Big 3, giving them minutes as the Big 3 and power as if they're the Big 3, is what's killing the franchise."

"They are no longer good enough, they are no longer effective enough. ... They still act like the champions they are, and I get that because they are, but they're also not anymore. So, if you behave in your organization as if you're one thing but in actuality, you're another, you're gonna get held back, and you're gonna keep getting frustrated."

Dibley concurred, noting that "they're not really the Big 3 anymore" but "probably the Big 2-and-a-half."

Given Curry, Thompson and Green's accomplishments together, it appears unlikely that the Warriors will stop holding them in high esteem. However, with only 10 games remaining, perhaps the franchise should scale back its rest-of-season expectations.

This season could mark Warriors Big 3’s final run

Mark Willard may be growing tired of Golden State's Big 3 acting like they're still a dominant trio. However, he may not have to cover them much longer.

Klay Thompson is on a $43.2 million expiring contract and could walk in free agency. The five-time All-Star and the Warriors reportedly haven't made any progress on a contract extension all season. Meanwhile, last month, Golden State owner Joe Lacob touched on his desire to get the team below the luxury tax line.

Additionally, if the Warriors fall short of the playoffs, they could be inclined to shop Draymond Green during the offseason to retool for the future.

So, all things considered, Curry, Thompson and Green could be entering their final stretch run as teammates.

