“As great as he was as a coach, he’s just as bad at building a team” - Shannon Sharpe questions why the LA Lakers would ask Phil Jackson for advice on team building

Phil Jackson caught the spotlight in Tuesday’s episode of “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed.” Shannon Sharpe questioned why owner Jeanie Buss approached the legendary coach with questions about a roster rebuild.

Will advice from Phil Jackson help change the situation in LA?

Recent reports have stated that Jeanie Buss, the controlling owner and president of the LA Lakers, has been in frequent contact with Phil Jackson. The conversations are said to be about management – more specifically help with restructuring the Lakers.

Jackson won an NBA-record 11 championships with the Chicago Bulls and Lakers but had three disappointing seasons as the New York Knicks president from 2014-17.

Analyst Shannon Sharpe believes Jackson has nothing to offer Buss in regards to rebuilding a team. Regardless of Jackson's Hall of Fame status, Sharpe believes he lacks knowledge in structuring an NBA team.

Sharpe said:

“He is a tremendous coach, but at building a team? As great as he was as a coach, he’s just as bad at building a team.”

"What advice would I take from Phil Jackson? He built no roster in Chicago or in LA. He had his chance in NY and bulldozed it. As good of a coach he was, he's just as bad at building a team."

Jackson played 12 seasons as a power forward, winning two championships with the New York Knicks in 1970 and 1973. In 807 games, Jackson averaged 6.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists. He was a fan favorite and a top bench player, lauded for his defense and smarts. His playing experience as the NBA grew gave him the knowledge needed to become an exceptional coach.

Jackson, promoted from assistant to head coach of the Chicago Bulls in 1989, led Chicago to six championships in nine seasons. He led the squad to the playoffs every year. Coaching one of the NBA's greatest teams, with legends Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman, marked Jackson as a legend.

Jackson then led the LA Lakers to five titles in two stints, from 1999-2004 and from 2005-11. In Jackson’s first year, the Lakers went 67-15 and won the 2000 Finals. With Jackson coaching the legendary duo of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal, the Lakers won two more titles in 2001 and 2002. That run gave Jackson his third three-peat as a coach.

From 2005-2011, Jackson led the Lakers to the 2009 and 2010 champinoships.

Jackson’s entire career has been painted with accomplishments. So, considering his legendary success, why is Sharpe questioning his ability to build a team?

Sharpe explained that Jackson coached teams that already had legendary players. Chicago had Jordan, Pippen and Rodman when Jackson was promoted. And the Lakers had Shaq and Kobe when he was hired by Los Angeles.

Sharpe said Jackson has never orchestrated a successful restructure. He said that in the only time Jackson had to show he could build a team, the Knicks failed to gain traction.

The Lakers seem to be in a relevant position. That's why Sharpe questioned why Buss would seek help from someone who has not been successful with rebuilding. The troubles in Los Angeles revolve around injuries and heavy chemistry issues.

The Lakers' biggest offseason move – trading for Russell Westbrook to build a Big Three with LeBron James and Anthony Davis – backfired.

Sharpe said:

”There is nothing you can do with Russ. … You manage Russ until the season is over, and then you move on.”

As a result, Buss is left questioning the franchise's future and quite obviously needs advice. Having James is always going to help, but his decisions in bringing longtime friends onto the team this year have not been fruitful. It seems the change forward is going to have to be on a larger scale.

In any case, it seems apparent that Sharpe believes Jackson is not the answer for the Lakers' troubles.

