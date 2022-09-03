"As a superstar player, you got to look in the mirror... What did you do in the playoffs?" - Shaquille O'Neal asserts Kevin Durant should be locked in to back up his worth in NBA

Kevin Durant has been in the news since the start of free agency because of his trade request from the Brooklyn Nets. But Shaquille O'Neal is more focused on his performance and is not pleased with his display during the NBA playoffs.

Durant and the Nets were swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics. The Celtics completely locked down the two-time NBA champ, and by extension, limited the Nets' production.

On "The Big Podcast," Shaq had a few words for KD:

"When you focus on always being at the forefront of responding and saying what you mean, that's how you feel. Is he the guy that says what he means and then all of a sudden it's gone. I don't know. We'll see. Does he respect (coach) Steve Nash and the organization like I think he should? I don't think so.

"But again, as a player, as a superstar player, you got to look in the mirror. What did you do? What did you do in the playoffs? That's all I'm saying. I had to do it. We all had to do it. Yeah, he's a star, he's a great player, but what did you do? I saw Jayson Tatum go at him. That's what I saw."

Durant will be desperate to redeem himself, and that goes for the entire Nets team. Fans are also excited at what Ben Simmons can bring to the table as they look forward to the start of next season.

Shaquille O'Neal has previously been critical of Kevin Durant

Shaquille O'Neal was not pleased with Kevin Durant handing in a trade request and let his feelings be known. He said that KD ought to stay put and organize his house.

On "The Rich Eisen Show," he urged the Nets forward to stay and put his house in order but also pointed out that KD could take the easier option.

"When you put a house together, you should live in it," O'Neal said. "You were the one who hired the architect. You was the one who got the other architect in Philadelphia. You, as a leader, should make it work.

"But you don't wanna make it work? You should go buy another house? I know he's gonna probably try to get to a contender. It's easier that way."

Shaq has supported Charles Barkley in the past for calling Durant a "bus rider." That's why he is eager to witness the four-time scoring champ lead a team to the title.

The Nets front office has confirmed that KD rescinded his trade request and will be staying put. However, NBA executives believe the reconciliation is temporary and fragile.

