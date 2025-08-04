Ashley ShahAhmadi can’t contain her excitement after joining NBC’s NBA dream team

  • home icon
By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 04, 2025 23:36 GMT
Indiana Pacers v Charlotte Hornets - Source: Getty
Ashley ShahAhmadi was excited after being named on NBC's roster for reporting [Picture Credit: Getty]

NBA sideline reporter Ashley ShahAhmadi will be part of the stacked NBC team to cover the NBA next season. ShahAhmadi, who has worked as a sideline reporter in the NBA for a few seasons now, reacted to the news with a wholesome message.

As the network announced its roster for its comeback season, ShahAhmadi was announced as a sideline reporter along with Zora Stephenson and Jordan Cornette. Grant Liffmann was announced as NBC's NBA Insider.

Excited with her new career venture, Ashley ShahAhmadi reacted to the post on X on Sunday.

"Been dying to share some exciting career news!! SO excited to be a part of the @NBAonNBC this fall!! Joining the @NBCSports crew is an absolute dream come true… cannot wait to be back court-side!!," she wrote on X, reposting the news.
NBC's roster for next season is also loaded with some of the NBA's legendary names, like Reggie Miller, Jamal Crawford, and Grant Hill, who will be game analysts.

Meanwhile, Carmelo Anthony, Tracy McGrady and Vince Carter will be studio analysts. Maria Taylor and Ahmed Fareed were named as studio hosts. Mike Tirico, Noah Eagle, Terry Gannon and Michael Grady will serve as play-by-play voices.

NBC is returning to cover the NBA after over two decades. They had previously covered the NBA from 1990 to 2002, during Michael Jordan's prime. Jordan will also be part of the network's coverage as a special contributor.

The network will start airing NBA coverage from Oct. 21 later this year, when the next season starts. The network will cover up to 100 games during the regular season.

Ashley ShahAhmadi's previous experience covering NBA

Ashley ShahAhmadi is not a new name when it comes to covering sports. She has a load of experience as a sideline reporter with ESPN during the NBA playoffs, and for the Charlotte Hornets as a member of Bally Sports South.

Ashley ShahAhmadi interviewing LaMelo Ball [Credit: Getty]
Apart from ESPN and Bally Sports, she has also worked as a host and reporter for TNT Sports.

Aside from basketball, ShahAhmadi has experience in covering football. She has worked as a college football sideline reporter for ESPN's SEC Network since 2023.

