"Ask your mother in bed last night": Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Ron Harper brutally puts LeBron James' fan in check over scathing tweets

Michael Jordan's former teammate Ron Harper didn't appreciate the comments a fan made about his and Jordan's relationship. Harper has been one of the most active former players on social media for a while now, but not everything is positive whenever people go online.

On Sunday, Harper replied to an X (formerly Twitter) user attacking Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan's past controversies and calling them disloyal while criticizing those who call LeBron James a traitor.

Kobe demanded a trade = loyalMJ quit in 1993 = loyalKobe snitched on Shaq = loyalMJ quit in 1998 = loyalKobe cheated on wife = loyalMJ cheated on wife = loyalBut they label LeBron as the unfaithful traitor.Make it make sense

Ron Harper took issue with that post, calling out the person, who wrote it, for hating on two all-time greats to lift another icon of the game.

"You want to look better by bringing others down? A clown move stand on your own…" the five-time NBA champion wrote.

When the fan suggested Harper needed permission from Jordan to comment under this post, the former player had a strong clap back.

"did you need to get clearance from daddy MJ to reply?" one fan asked.

"No I ask your mother in bed last night…." Harper replied.

The debates involving Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James have been going on for a long time now. It seems like every day, fans find a different way to diss an all-time great as if they didn't give a lot to the NBA.

Ron Harper wasn't having any of that and had a strong message for this person.

Ron Harper downplays LeBron James' 50K points achievement with one-word message

About a week ago, Ron Harper selected which achievement was harder: to score 50,000 points or to win an NBA championship. This came in the wake of LeBron James reaching the 50K mark, something nobody did before.

As rare as this feature is, Harper said it was harder to win rings on X.

"Rings," Harper wrote on March 6.

LeBron James' remarkable longevity has taken him to break records and keep dominating at the highest level. He became the NBA's all-time leading scorer in February 2023 and hasn't stopped scoring at a terrific rate, ultimately surpassing the 50,000 mark.

He won five championships during his career, helping both Jordan and Bryant win the Larry O'Brien trophy. Harper has never come across in a bad way about LeBron James, but he has a clear opinion on these matters.

