“At least get your a** in the screen… I would pray that Jason Kidd would push Luka and hold him accountable” - Jay Williams questions Luka Doncic’s defensive efforts against the Warriors

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks were obliterated by the Golden State Warriors 112-87 in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals on Wednesday. Dallas had no answer for the Warriors' pace, intensity and defense after a grueling seven-game series against the top-seeded Phoenix Suns.

The Bay Area team, which had extra days off after eliminating the Memphis Grizzlies in six games, kept pushing the ball and went at Doncic on defense. Coach Steve Kerr’s ploy worked to perfection as Doncic looked gassed by the second quarter.

Even so, Jay Williams, on the "Keyshawn, JWill & Max Show," was frustrated with the Slovenian’s lack of effort on defense:

“As (for) me as a guard or as a hooper, if I turn the ball over and that leads to an offensive break, at least get your a** in the screen! At least show me that there is some kind of intensity in your mind that you wanna come back and redeem yourself from the turnover you had before.

"This happened multiple times last night, man. … I would pray that Jason Kidd would push Luka and hold him accountable.”

Williams added that he completely understands with how much the Dallas Mavericks rely on Doncic on offense that his defense will suffer. But there were numerous plays that the All-Star guard completely quit on defense.

Doncic’s lack of defense is well-chronicled. This was highlighted in Game 2 against Phoenix, which scored 18 straight points against Dallas' star as the primary defender. It got so bad that even Jae Crowder was getting buckets against Doncic.

Mike Leslie @MikeLeslieWFAA Luka Doncic: "I knew I had to do better. That was really poor, that second half [of Game 2, on defense]... I knew I had to get back with my team, and play better defense." Luka Doncic: "I knew I had to do better. That was really poor, that second half [of Game 2, on defense]... I knew I had to get back with my team, and play better defense."

To the 23-year-old’s credit, he put in more effort in the next few games and became an average defender in the series. That was good enough to lead the Mavericks to ultimately upset the Suns.

Luka Doncic’s offensive brilliance consistently overshadows his lack of defense

Luka Doncic's offense consistently hides his anemic defense. [Photo: Sports Illustrated]

Luka Doncic is one of those NBA stars who gets a pass for failing on defense because of what he offers in offensive production. In the Slovenian’s case, the Dallas Mavericks would be nowhere near where they are now without Doncic’s otherworldly offense.

However, when his offense is not clicking the way it did against the Warriors, “Luka Magic’s” half-hearted effort on defense stands out. Doncic finished with 20 points on 18 shots. He scored only six field goals and committed seven turnovers. It was the worst shooting night of his playoff career.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Luka Doncic had more turnovers (7) than field goals made (6) for the 1st time in his playoff career (24 games) Luka Doncic had more turnovers (7) than field goals made (6) for the 1st time in his playoff career (24 games) https://t.co/88vSvpBcV6

As Doncic struggled to even get shots, the Golden State Warriors deliberately pushed the ball on offense to punish the Mavericks and Doncic in particular.

At some point, “Luka Legend’s” offense will get back on track. When he’s in a zone on offense, he’s downright scary and nearly unstoppable. The Mavericks better pray that he reaches that zone and stays there for them to have a chance of beating the Warriors.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein