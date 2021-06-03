Create
Atlanta Hawks 103-89 New York Knicks: Trae Young embraces villainous persona, eliminates Julius Randle's squad from the 2021 NBA playoffs; here's how Twitter reacted

Trae Young, center, drives to the basket during the first half of Game 1
Omar Josef Guerrero
ANALYST
Modified 3 min ago

The Atlanta Hawks eliminated the New York Knicks from the 2021 NBA Playoffs on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden. Game 5 of their first-round series ended with a lopsided win by the visiting squad that showed their postseason spunk in front of a hostile crowd.

Unfazed by the vitriol from the crowd, the Atlanta Hawks buckled down on defense to stifle the New York Knicks. They harassed Julius Randle once again into an atrocious 8-of-21 shooting from the field, but the NBA's 2021 Most Improved Player still had 23 points and 13 rebounds.

The Hawks kept their composure in the end to advance to the next round of the playoffs.

Julius Randle, right, drives to the basket.
Trae Young led the winners with 36 points and nine assists. Though he shot just 10-of-28 from the field, he was a +16 in plus/minus for the game.

Atlanta Hawks take charge in the second half; leave New York Knicks in the dust

The Atlanta Hawks clamped down defensively on the New York Knicks in the third quarter as they put a stranglehold on the home team and would not let go. It was an ugly shooting display for the Knicks that allowed their opponents to go up 72-64 heading into the fourth.

Things got so bad for the New York Knicks in the fourth quarter that their biggest, most visible fan, Spike Lee, left his spot. He will return shortly, however. Fans at MSG gave the New York Knicks a standing ovation at the end, which is only fitting for a team that has overachieved this season.

Atlanta Hawks finish strong; ready for next series

Albeit a young team, the Atlanta Hawks took matters into their own hands in the second half as though they were veterans. From a close game in the first 24 minutes, the game turned in the third quarter and the Hawks never looked back. Trae Young provided the exclamation point to the series with a deep three with 43.7 seconds to go.

Appropriately, Young does the Reggie Miller bow to the Garden crowd. You gotta love this kid and his theatricality.

The Eastern Conference Semifinals series between the Philadelphia 76ers (No. 1 seed) and the Atlanta Hawks (No. 5 seed) will begin on Sunday.

Edited by Prem Deshpande
