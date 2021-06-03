Atlanta Hawks 103-89 New York Knicks: Trae Young embraces villainous persona, eliminates Julius Randle's squad from the 2021 NBA playoffs; here's how Twitter reacted

The Atlanta Hawks eliminated the New York Knicks from the 2021 NBA Playoffs on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden. Game 5 of their first-round series ended with a lopsided win by the visiting squad that showed their postseason spunk in front of a hostile crowd.

Unfazed by the vitriol from the crowd, the Atlanta Hawks buckled down on defense to stifle the New York Knicks. They harassed Julius Randle once again into an atrocious 8-of-21 shooting from the field, but the NBA's 2021 Most Improved Player still had 23 points and 13 rebounds.

The Hawks kept their composure in the end to advance to the next round of the playoffs.

Julius Randle, right, drives to the basket.

Trae Young led the winners with 36 points and nine assists. Though he shot just 10-of-28 from the field, he was a +16 in plus/minus for the game.

Atlanta Hawks take charge in the second half; leave New York Knicks in the dust

The Atlanta Hawks clamped down defensively on the New York Knicks in the third quarter as they put a stranglehold on the home team and would not let go. It was an ugly shooting display for the Knicks that allowed their opponents to go up 72-64 heading into the fourth.

Trae Young hasn't forgotten about someone trying to spit on him at MSG in Game 2. He mimics spitting while talking to some Knicks fan on celebrity row. Seems to say "Are you gonna spit on me next?" Then he smiles. pic.twitter.com/Gihge9VHZ1 — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) June 3, 2021

Things got so bad for the New York Knicks in the fourth quarter that their biggest, most visible fan, Spike Lee, left his spot. He will return shortly, however. Fans at MSG gave the New York Knicks a standing ovation at the end, which is only fitting for a team that has overachieved this season.

Knicks down 16 in the fourth quarter. Another disappointing game from RJ Barrett, who is subbed out with 6:30 left.



Julius Randle has also made poor decisions with the ball and has just one assist. — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) June 3, 2021

Knicks now down 19.



Going out with a whimper at home. — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) June 3, 2021

If the Knicks are going to turn it over ever other possession, they should do it earlier in the shot clock. — John Schuhmann (@johnschuhmann) June 3, 2021

Spike Lee leaving The Garden with 3 minutes left. Damn lol — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) June 3, 2021

Update : He’s back — 🅰️ TONY SNELL SZN 🅰️ (@hoxandsox) June 3, 2021

Knicks: Inspired regular season. Pathetic playoff series. The Hawks outworked, outhustled and out-muscled a team that prided itself on work, hustle and muscle. And Atlanta taunted them on the way down. Blowout loss at MSG to close? Woof. — Damon Amendolara (@DAonCBS) June 3, 2021

(Breathes for the first time all night)



Go @ATLHawks ! What a great series. Much respect to the @nyknicks and their fans. Such a fun series. See you in Philly! pic.twitter.com/75NYcrG4mK — Sarah Tiana (@sarahtiana) June 3, 2021

Hats off to the Knicks for an outstanding season, a one in which they went way beyond expectations. They got a well deserved standing ovation by MSG. This must turn into a new beginning though: this team needs a quick fixing to stay competitive #NBA pic.twitter.com/pyla0ujxV0 — Davide Chinellato (@dchinellato) June 3, 2021

Atlanta Hawks finish strong; ready for next series

Albeit a young team, the Atlanta Hawks took matters into their own hands in the second half as though they were veterans. From a close game in the first 24 minutes, the game turned in the third quarter and the Hawks never looked back. Trae Young provided the exclamation point to the series with a deep three with 43.7 seconds to go.

Appropriately, Young does the Reggie Miller bow to the Garden crowd. You gotta love this kid and his theatricality.

One logo 3 to end the series — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) June 3, 2021

Reggie Miller calling Trae Young taking a bow in Madison Square Garden is nauseating for Knicks fans. pic.twitter.com/TSWTZk7eB4 — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) June 3, 2021

No opposing player has had three consecutive 30+ point playoff games in MSG.



Trae could be the first tonight. pic.twitter.com/FDZK1jauzj — Bally Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnBally) June 2, 2021

Trae Young averaged 29.2 points and 9.8 assists in his first playoff series, leading the Hawks to a win vs. the Knicks. — Sarah K. Spencer (@sarah_k_spence) June 3, 2021

Mentioned on a podcast last week that I think the Hawks can give the 76ers some interesting issues even with Embiid. Offense is kind of tailor made to pose some concerns as long as Trae stays this locked in. Sixers are for sure favorites, but fascinated to see that series. — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) June 3, 2021

The Eastern Conference Semifinals series between the Philadelphia 76ers (No. 1 seed) and the Atlanta Hawks (No. 5 seed) will begin on Sunday.

