Atlanta Hawks Injury Report (Jan. 26): Trae Young, Clint Capela's status revealed

Trae Young and Clint Capela headline a long list of players who are listed in the Atlanta Hawks' injury report ahead of their Friday night game against the Dallas Mavericks. According to Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network, both Young and Capela are listed as "questionable" for the said game.

Young recently entered the NBA's concussion protocols, while Capela deals with a left calf contusion.

Brad Rowland also reported that Wesley Matthews is also questionable for the game due to his right calf strain, while Vit Krejci will sit out due to a left shoulder subluxation.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

De'Andre Hunter (right knee inflammation) and Mouhamed Gueye (right lower back stress fracture) are both ruled out for the Dallas Mavericks-Atlanta Hawks game. Gueye returned to participating in full-court practices and will be re-evaluated as soon as next week.

Bruno Fernando, another player with a back injury, left lower back spasms in particular, is listed as "questionable" for the game.

What happened to Trae Young, Clint Capela?

Trae Young was hurt on Saturday night when the Atlanta Hawks took on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Young was elbowed in the face when Isaac Okoro rammed into him during the fourth quarter of the said game. Young left the court and never returned.

Consequently, Trae Young did not join the Atlanta Hawks' two-game Northern California trip, denying Golden State Warriors fans a chance to see him face off against Steph Curry on Wednesday night since it is "Rivals Week" in the NBA.

Meanwhile, Clint Capela has just been added again to the injury report due to his left calf contusion. It is presumed that Capela got his injury during the Hawks' game against the Warriors.

When will Trae Young, Clint Capela return?

The Atlanta Hawks initially ruled that Trae Young would be out indefinitely due to the NBA's concussion protocols.

However, tagging Young as "questionable" against the Mavericks could be a positive sign that he is nearing a return.

While the "questionable" status does not necessarily equate to a return to action, Young staying home for almost a week could be enough for the Hawks to activate him against the Mavericks -- all the more that the game will be nationally televised on NBA TV.

Meanwhile, there is no clear timetable regarding Capela's contusion. Expect the Atlanta Hawks to give Onyeka Okongwu more playing time if Clint Capela and even Bruno Fernando will be sidelined.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!