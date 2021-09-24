Atlanta Hawks Roster, Key Dates and Preseason Schedule for 2021-22 NBA Season

The Atlanta Hawks were the surprise package of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, upsetting the Philadelphia 76ers on their way to the Eastern Conference Finals. They went out to the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks in the Conference Finals, but Trae Young and Co. are expected to come back stronger in the upcoming season.

The Hawks have a young roster, led by a strong coach in Nate McMillan. They tied down their important players to long-term contracts this offseason and could wreak havoc in an already loaded Eastern Conference next year.

In this article, we take a look at their roster, preseason schedule, and key dates for the 2021-22 NBA season.

Atlanta Hawks roster for the 2021-22 NBA Season

The Atlanta Hawks will enter the 2021-22 NBA campaign with a competitive roster featuring the likes of Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Fitness permitting, the Hawks' starting lineup will likely feature talismanic point guard Trae Young and Kevin Huerter in the backcourt, with Bogdan Bogdanovic manning the small forward position. John Collins and Clint Capela are the favorites to feature in Nate McMillan's frontcourt.

Player Name Position Years in NBA Bogdan Bogdanovic Forward/Guard 4 Clint Capela Center 7 John Collins Forward/Center 4 Sharife Cooper (two-way) Guard R Gorgui Dieng Center 8 Danilo Gallinari Forward 12 Johnny Hamilton Center R Solomon Hill Forward 8 Kevin Huerter Guard 3 De'Andre Hunter Forward 2 Jalen Johnson Forward R AJ Lawson Guard R Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot Guard/Forward 5 Skylar Mays (two-way) Guard 1 Jahlil Okafor Center 6 Onyeka Okongwu Forward/Center 1 Cam Reddish Forward 2 Lou Williams Guard 16 Delon Wright Guard 6 Trae Young Guard 3

Key dates for Atlanta Hawks entering 2021-22 NBA season

Media Day: September 27th, 2021 - Monday

Training Camp Start Date: September 28th, 2021 - Tuesday

Season Opener: Dallas Mavericks vs Atlanta Hawks (October 21st, 2021 - Wednesday, 7:30 PM ET).

The Atlanta Hawks will begin their 2021-22 NBA campaign with a game against the Dallas Mavericks, which will see the league's two most exciting youngsters, Luka Doncic and Trae Young, go head-to-head. Both stars were drafted one after the other in the 2018 NBA Draft, and are considered the future of the league.

Atlanta Hawks preseason schedule and dates

The Atlanta Hawks will begin their preseason with a game against the Miami Heat, who are one of the contenders to come out of the East in the 2022 NBA playoffs. They will then host the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are one of the weakest sides in the NBA at the moment.

The Hawks will play their last two preseason games against the Memphis Grizzlies away and Miami Heat at home, respectively.

Date and Time Match TV Monday, October 4th, 7:30 PM ET Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat Bally Sports South-East Wednesday, October 6th, 7:30 PM ET Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks Bally Sports South-East Saturday, October 9th, 8:00 PM ET Atlanta Hawks vs Memphis Grizzlies Bally Sports South-East Thursday, October 14th, 7:30 PM ET Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks Bally Sports South-East

After punching above their weight in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, the Atlanta Hawks will be under pressure to replicate similar results in the upcoming season.

However, they are a relatively young side and Nate McMillan will have to show impeccable man-management to get the best out of his team.

