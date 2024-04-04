Atlanta Hawks vs Dallas Mavericks Injury Report for April 4 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Atlanta Hawks visit the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, with tipoff at 7:30 p.m. ET. This will be the second and final matchup of their season series, with the Mavericks winning the first 148-143 on Jan. 26. The matchup is included in the NBA's five-game lineup.

Atlanta hosted the Pistons in the first half of their back-to-back series, winning 121-113. The Hawks (36-40) hold the 10th spot in the East and the third position in the Southeast Division, trailing the Magic by nine games for the top spot. Atlanta holds a 6-7 record in the second game of back-to-backs this season, with a scoring differential of -4.8 points per game.

Dallas, meanwhile, had been on a streak, winning seven consecutive games and 11 of their last 12 before suffering a road defeat against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night.

The Mavericks held a season record of 45-30 and were tied for the top spot in the Southwest Division with the Pelicans. In the West, they occupied the fifth position, trailing the Nuggets by 7.5 games for the top spot.

Atlanta Hawks vs Dallas Mavericks injury report

Atlanta Hawks injury report for Apr. 4

The Hawks have listed five players on their injury report: Trae Young (finger), AJ Griffin (ankle), Saddiq Bey (knee), Mouhamed Gueye (knee) and Onyeka Okongwu (toe) are out.

What happened to Trae Young?

On Feb 23, during the Hawks' game with the Toronto Raptors, Trae Young endured a ligament tear in his left pinky finger. He underwent surgery four days later to address the injury.

The precise timing of his injury remains uncertain, as he persisted in playing despite the discomfort. He completed the game, contributing 11 points on 2-of-6 shooting, along with seven assists.

As part of his rehabilitation process, Trae Young initiated small finger motion exercises last week.

Dallas Mavericks injury report for Apr. 4

The Mavericks have listed three players on their injury report: Josh Green (ankle), Dereck Lively || (knee) and Greg Brown ||| (personal) are out.

What happened to Dereck Lievly ||?

Dereck Lively sustained a leg injury in the second quarter of the Houston Rockets - Dallas Mavericks matchup and was subsequently ruled out for the remainder of the game shortly after halftime.

He concluded Sunday's contest with two points, two rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 13 minutes of action.