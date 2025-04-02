Atlanta Hawks vs Dallas Mavericks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 2 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Atlanta Hawks will visit the American Airlines Center to take on the Dallas Mavericks for their second 2024-25 regular season meeting. Atlanta is coming off a 127-113 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, while Dallas is also coming off a loss, a 113-109 verdict against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Mavericks last met the Hawks on Nov. 25. Kyrie Irving, Jaden Hardy and Naji Marshall combined for 77 points in the win. Spencer Dinwiddie was also key, recording 22 points, four assists and three rebounds off the bench.

The Hawks relied on Jalen Johnson, who recorded 28 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and three steals. Trae Young also had a solid outing, recording 18 points, 16 assists and three steals. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to hold back the Mavericks.

The Mavericks and the Hawks find themselves in a difficult position in their respective conferences and will gun for a win tonight. The Hawks are eighth in the East (36-39), while the Mavericks are ninth (36-39) in the West.

Atlanta Hawks vs Dallas Mavericks Injury Reports for April 2

Atlanta Hawks injury report

The Atlanta Hawks aare yet to submit their injury report. But they’re playing the second game of a back-to-back, so there likely won’t be many changes. Jacob Toppin (calf), Keaton Wallace (shoulder), Larry Nance Jr. (knee), Clint Capela (hand), Jalen Johnson (shoulder) and Kobe Bufkin (shoulder) were all out for the Hawks’ previous game against Portland

Dallas Mavericks injury report

The Mavericks will need to make many adjustments to deal with their long injury list. Dereck Lively II (ankle) is listed as questionable, while Anthony Davis and Caleb Martin are probable. Kessler Edwards (G League), Dante Exum (hand), Kyrie Irving (knee), Olivier-Maxence Prosper (wrist) and Brandon Williams (G League) are all out.

Atlanta Hawks vs Dallas Mavericks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 2

Atlanta Hawks starting lineup and depth charts

The Atlanta Hawks are expected to start Trae Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Mouhamed Gueye and Onyeka Okongwu.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Trae Young Dyson Daniels Zaccharie Risacher Mouhamed Gueye Onyeka Okongwu Terance Mann Garrison Mathews Vit Krejci Georges Niang Dominick Barlow











Dallas Mavericks starting lineup and depth charts

The Mavericks are expected to start Spencer Dinwiddie, Klay Thompson, P.J. Washington, Anthony Davis and Daniel Gafford.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Spencer Dinwiddie Klay Thompson P.J. Washington Anthony Davis Daniel Gafford Jaden Hardy Max Christie Naji Marshall Caleb Martin Kai Jones Brandon Williams





Dwight Powell

