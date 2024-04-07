Atlanta Hawks vs Denver Nuggets Game Player and Box Scores for April 6, 2024

The Denver Nuggets played host to the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday evening, preceding a series of four matchups against conference rivals to conclude their season.

After their narrow 102-100 defeat against the LA Clippers on Thursday, the Nuggets (53-24) find themselves trailing the No. 1 Minnesota Timberwolves by just half a game and holding a slim half-game lead over the No. 3 OKC Thunder in the closely contested Western Conference standings.

Denver standout Nikola Jokic delivered his trademark all-around performance, tallying a game-high 36 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists. Aaron Gordon contributed as the Nuggets' second-leading scorer with 18 points.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With a 6-2 record over the last two weeks, Atlanta (36-41) secured a play-in berth, marking its third consecutive appearance in the 7-10 tournament. The only remaining question pertains to whether the Hawks will host or travel for their 9-10 game on April 17. Currently, Atlanta trails the Chicago Bulls by half a game for the No. 9 seed as of Saturday's schedule.

Without Trae Young, Dejounte Murray has stepped up his game, averaging 25.1 points, 8.0 assists, 5.6 rebounds, 3.5 3-pointers, and 1.8 steals in 37.2 minutes per game.

The Nuggets offense was bolstered from the get go with Jamal Murray back in action after missing eight games due to an ankle injury he sustained in the closing minutes of the win vs. New York Knicks.

The backcourt of Murray and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope spearheaded the Nuggets offense combining for 24 points in the first half with a +19 rating on the court. Reggie Jackson was big for Denver, scoring 10 points in the first half off the bench and making two 3-pointers to give the Nuggets a 69-56 advantage heading into the second half.

The Nuggets led by as much as 27 points in the game with Nikola Jokic notching a triple-double by the end of their third quarter, controlling the pace of the game along with KCP's continued hot shooting from the first half into the second as he notched 24 points on six 3-pointers in nine attempts.

Expand Tweet

Clint Capela, Jalen Johnson and Bogdan Bogdanovic tried to rally the Hawks back into the game with a late fourth quarter push but the Nuggets defense stifled their efforts despite Jokic and Murray on the bench.

The Nuggets swept the Hawks in their season series with a 142-110 win on Saturday night.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Denver Nuggets Game Player Stats and Box Scores

Atlanta Hawks game player stats

Player PTS REB AST BLK STL TO FG 3-PT FT + / - De'Andre Hunter 18 1 2 0 1 3 5-11 2-8 6-7 -20 Jalen Johnson 17 6 4 0 1 6 8-18 1-5 0-0 -8 Clint Capela 19 12 3 0 1 1 5-6 0-0 9-12 -4 Bogdan Bogdanovic 18 2 2 1 1 2 6-10 3-4 3-3 -8 Dejounte Murray 14 2 12 1 1 2 4-15 3-8 3-4 -27 Bruno Fernando 6 6 2 0 0 1 3-9 0-0 0-0 -28 Mouhamed Gueye

0 1 0 0 0 1 0-3 0-2 0-0 -7 Garrison Matthews 11 0 0 0 2 0 3-6 2-5 3-3 -29 Vit Krejci 3 5 2 0 1 0 1-3 1-2 0-0 -24 Kobe Bufkin 4 3 3 0 0 0 2-6 0-3 0-0 -5 Trent Forrest DNP Wesley Matthews DNP

Denver Nuggets game player stats

Player PTS REB AST BLK STL TO FG 3-PT FT +/- Michael Porter Jr. 20 3 2 0 1 1 7-12 4-8 2-2 +15 Nikola Jokic 19 14 11 0 2 4 6-13 2-3 5-6 +19 Jamal Murray 16 3 6 1 0 3 6-11 2-4 2-2 +14 Kentavious Caldwell Pope 24 2 1 0 2 2 9-12 6-9 0-0 +21 Christian Braun 5 3 1 0 0 1 2-3 1-1 0-0 +13 Zeke Nnaji 5 5 1 0 1 0 2-3 1-1 0-0 +6 Hunter Tyson 2 0 0 0 0 0 1-2 0-1 0-0 +7 Payton Watson 13 6 2 5 1 0 6-8 0-1 1-2 +16 Justin Holiday 8 0 6 0 1 1 3-3 2-2 0-0 +17 Jay Huff 4 0 0 1 0 0 2-2 0-0 0-0 +7 Reggie Jackson 18 5 3 0 0 1 7-13 3-6 1-2 +11 Jalen Pickett 3 2 2 0 1 0 1-2 1-2 0-0 +7 Julian Strawther 5 4 3 0 0 2 1-4 1-3 2-2 +7 DeAndre Jordan

DNP