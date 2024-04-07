Atlanta Hawks vs Denver Nuggets Game Player and Box Scores for April 6, 2024

  • home icon
  • Atlanta Hawks vs Denver Nuggets Game Player Stats and Box Scores for April 6, 2024

Atlanta Hawks vs Denver Nuggets Game Player Stats and Box Scores for April 6, 2024

By Tanay Sahai
Modified Apr 07, 2024 04:07 GMT
Denver Nuggets v Atlanta Hawks
The Denver Nuggets played host to the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday evening, preceding a series of four matchups against conference rivals to conclude their season.

After their narrow 102-100 defeat against the LA Clippers on Thursday, the Nuggets (53-24) find themselves trailing the No. 1 Minnesota Timberwolves by just half a game and holding a slim half-game lead over the No. 3 OKC Thunder in the closely contested Western Conference standings.

Denver standout Nikola Jokic delivered his trademark all-around performance, tallying a game-high 36 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists. Aaron Gordon contributed as the Nuggets' second-leading scorer with 18 points.

With a 6-2 record over the last two weeks, Atlanta (36-41) secured a play-in berth, marking its third consecutive appearance in the 7-10 tournament. The only remaining question pertains to whether the Hawks will host or travel for their 9-10 game on April 17. Currently, Atlanta trails the Chicago Bulls by half a game for the No. 9 seed as of Saturday's schedule.

Without Trae Young, Dejounte Murray has stepped up his game, averaging 25.1 points, 8.0 assists, 5.6 rebounds, 3.5 3-pointers, and 1.8 steals in 37.2 minutes per game.

The Nuggets offense was bolstered from the get go with Jamal Murray back in action after missing eight games due to an ankle injury he sustained in the closing minutes of the win vs. New York Knicks.

The backcourt of Murray and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope spearheaded the Nuggets offense combining for 24 points in the first half with a +19 rating on the court. Reggie Jackson was big for Denver, scoring 10 points in the first half off the bench and making two 3-pointers to give the Nuggets a 69-56 advantage heading into the second half.

The Nuggets led by as much as 27 points in the game with Nikola Jokic notching a triple-double by the end of their third quarter, controlling the pace of the game along with KCP's continued hot shooting from the first half into the second as he notched 24 points on six 3-pointers in nine attempts.

Clint Capela, Jalen Johnson and Bogdan Bogdanovic tried to rally the Hawks back into the game with a late fourth quarter push but the Nuggets defense stifled their efforts despite Jokic and Murray on the bench.

The Nuggets swept the Hawks in their season series with a 142-110 win on Saturday night.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Denver Nuggets Game Player Stats and Box Scores

Atlanta Hawks game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTBLKSTLTOFG3-PTFT+ / -
De'Andre Hunter18120135-112-86-7-20
Jalen Johnson17640168-181-50-0-8
Clint Capela191230115-60-09-12-4
Bogdan Bogdanovic18221126-103-43-3-8
Dejounte Murray142121124-153-83-4-27
Bruno Fernando6620013-90-00-0-28
Mouhamed Gueye
0100010-30-20-0-7
Garrison Matthews11000203-62-53-3-29
Vit Krejci3520101-31-20-0-24
Kobe Bufkin4 3 30002-60-30-0-5
Trent ForrestDNP
Wesley MatthewsDNP

Denver Nuggets game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTBLKSTLTOFG3-PTFT+/-
Michael Porter Jr.20 320117-124-82-2+15
Nikola Jokic1914110246-132-35-6+19
Jamal Murray16361036-112-42-2+14
Kentavious Caldwell Pope24210229-126-90-0+21
Christian Braun5310012-31-10-0+13
Zeke Nnaji5510102-31-10-0+6
Hunter Tyson2000001-20-10-0+7
Payton Watson13625106-80-11-2+16
Justin Holiday8060113-32-20-0+17
Jay Huff4001002-20-00-0+7
Reggie Jackson18530017-133-61-2+11
Jalen Pickett32 20101-21-20-0+7
Julian Strawther5 4 30021-41-32-2+7
DeAndre Jordan
DNP

Edited by Neha
