Atlanta Hawks vs Indiana Pacers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 1, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks will be looking to halt their slide down the standings when they take on the Indiana Pacers on Saturday. The Hawks have lost seven straight games and will need to be at their best if they hope to overcome a Tyrese Haliburton-led Pacers team that has won eight of their last ten games.

The Pacers (26-20) and Hawks (22-26) remain in the playoff picture as we cross the season's halfway point. The Pacers are fifth in the Eastern Conference standings with a three-game lead over the Detroit Pistons. Atlanta sits in ninth place with a slender 1.5-game lead over the Bulls.

Atlanta Hawks vs Indiana Pacers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

The Atlanta Hawks have stayed relatively consistent with their starters over the season, with three players receiving 41 or more starts over the first 48 games. Trae Young leads the way with 44 starts, followed by Dyson Daniels, who has 43.

The Hawks do have injury concerns, with Clint Capela, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Jalen Johnson, and Kobe Bufkin all set to miss Saturday’s encounter with injuries. Trae Young and Daeqwon Plowden are listed as game-time decisions.

Expect Hawks head coach Quin Snyder to go with a starting group that includes Young, Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Mouhamed Gueye and Onyeka Okongwu.

Atlanta Hawks depth chart:

G Trae Young Vit Krejci Kaeton Wallance Kobe Bufkin (O) G Dyson Daniels Bogdan Bogdanovic (O) Garrison Mathews Daeqwon Plowden F Zaccharie Risacher Jalen Johnson (O) David Roddy F Mouhamed Gueye De'Andre Hunter Larry Nance Jr. C Clint Capela (O) Onyeka Okongwu Cody Zeller Dominik Barlow

Rick Carlisle has been loyal to his core starters, with the Indiana Pacers head coach sticking with a regular group for most of the season. Pascal Siakam, Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner have all started more than 42 games. Bennedict Mathurin has also been regular, starting 39 games so far.

The Pacers will be without forward Isaiah Jackson and center James Wiseman, who are both expected to miss the remainder of the season due to injuries. Mathurin, Enrique Freeman and Andrew Nembhard are all listed as game-time decisions.

Indiana will likely come out with a starting group that includes Haliburton, Ben Sheppard, Mathurin, Siakam and Turner.

Indiana Pacers depth chart:

G Tyrese Haliburton T.J. McConnell RayJ Dennis Quenton Jackson G Andrew Nembhard Ben Sheppard F Bennedict Mathurin Aaron Nesmith Johnny Furphy Jarace Walker F Pascal Siakam Obi Toppin Enrique Freeman Isaiah Jackson (O) C Myles Turner Thomas Bryant James Wiseman (O)

Atlanta Hawks vs Indiana Pacers players to watch

Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher on the court against the Indiana Pacers at State Farm Arena. Photo Credit: Imagn

The Atlanta Hawks are in the midst of a dismal run, but the 2024 No. 1 overall pick, Zaccharie Risacher, has been showing some promising signs. The 6-foot-8 French forward is starting to receive more minutes and is proving he can contribute in all facets of the game.

Risacher is averaging 11.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game in 23.7 minutes. He is coming off an exceptional performance against the Cleveland Cavaliers, finishing with 30 points on 11-of-14 shooting.

Tyrese Haliburton will be the Pacers player to keep an eye on. Haliburton leads the roster with 8.6 apg and ranks second with 18.3 ppg. The talented point guard has been a key reason behind the Pacers' strong January.

