Atlanta's drastic measure to pull the plug on GM Landry Fields leaves fans puzzled

The Atlanta Hawks took a drastic measure as they pulled the plug on Landry Fields. This move will affect the franchise's future in the league. On Monday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Hawks have fired their general manager.

The NBA insider did not specify the reason for Fields' dismissal; however, according to Atlanta News First, the decision to relieve the former Hawks player turned executive from his duties came to light after the Hawks failed to make the playoffs for the second consecutive time.

Fans were confused by the Hawks' decision and voiced their thoughts in the comments.

"What the f**k," another fan tweeted.

Hard to build a winning culture when the front office can’t stay stable. Hawks gotta figure out who they are," another fan tweeted.

Another set of fans took Fields' firing as an opportunity to troll the Dallas Mavericks GM, Nico Harrison.

"Nico Harrison still has a job," one fan tweeted.

"But yet, Nico Harrison is still the GM, lol," another fan tweeted.

In 2020, Fields transitioned from player to executive for the franchise and joined the Hawks as an assistant general manager. He was promoted as the franchise's general manager two years later in June 2022. During his tenure, the Hawks have had a combined record of 117-129.

Atlanta Hawks promote Onsi Saleh to replace Landry Fields as the general manager

According to ANF's report on the decision, Onsi Saleh has been promoted to fill the position left vacant by Landry Fields and guide the Hawks in a better direction. Saleh will be responsible for the team's day-to-day basketball operations. The franchise is also looking for a new President of Basketball Operations.

They have reportedly hired the Sportsology Group, a strategy advisory group, to help them look for the appropriate candidate who would meet the requirements for the position. The Hawks had an average run this season, with incredible showings in some games and terrible showings in others.

They ended the season with a 40-42 record, enough to qualify for the play-in tournament. However, their play-in journey was another story. They failed to secure a playoff spot for the second time in a row after losing 123–114 to the Miami Heat in overtime on Friday.

