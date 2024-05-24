"Attack a 19-year-old because they don’t like his dad" - Nick Wright rallies behind Rich Paul defending Bronny James' 2-way contract rumors

Longtime NBA analyst Nick Wright sides with Rich Paul's take on Bronny James not accepting two-way contracts from teams. The draft is only a few weeks away and many are still speculating on which team will draft the prospect. Through all this, his agent has given his opinion on the possibility of him getting offered two-way contracts.

Two-way contracts mean that teams can assign the player to their official team and a G-League team. For Paul, he wants a guaranteed deal for James that won't send him to the NBA's developmental league. However, there have been negative reactions from fans regarding this approach as they believe a two-way deal is the best option for the prospect.

Wright doesn't seem to mind what Paul is trying to do and took to social media what he thinks. He agrees with LeBron James' agent and even defends him on X.

"A lot of folks about to reveal they actually have no idea what 'Two-way contract' means but absolutely want to attack a 19 year old because they don’t like his dad," Wright wrote on X.

While others see it as a disadvantage on Bronny's end, Paul believes that his client deserves a regular contract from teams.

Bronny James to workout with Suns and Lakers ahead of the draft

There have been a good number of teams that have reached out to Bronny James for a draft workout, including the LA Lakers and the Phoenix Suns. It's been reported that the Suns will conduct a workout with the point guard soon. The Suns have the 22nd pick of this year's draft and they could consider drafting the young prospect.

Shams Charania of The Athletic broke out the news regarding the workout.

James has reportedly met with the Lakers organization. The franchise is expected to conduct a workout with him before the draft. The California-based team has two picks in the upcoming draft (17th and 55th). During the draft combine scrimmages, general manager Rob Pelinka was present and watched the prospect closely.

James had a decent draft combine outing. In his first scrimmage, he struggled with his offense and only registered four points and shot 2-8 from the field. He also grabbed four rebounds and two steals during the game.

The former USC guard followed it up with a better outing in his second scrimmage. He made 13 points and shot 40% from the field and played 23 minutes of action.

The younger James only played one season with the USC Trojans and averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

