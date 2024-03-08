Audio assist catches Luka Doncic's hilarious reaction to finally getting a foul call from officials vs Heat

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic was caught on audio having a hilarious reaction to finally getting a foul call from officials in their game against the Miami Heat on Thursday at home.

The call was made with 6:51 left in the third quarter. As he backed down on Heat guard Terry Rozier, he angled for a shot and was able to fish for a foul.

Surprised that he finally got a call, Doncic raised his hands in relief and heaved:

“I got a call. Yeah.”

Luka Doncic had a great outing against the Heat, finishing with a game-high 35 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in 40 minutes of play.

He went for 12-of-24 from the field and 7-of-13 from three. The Dallas main man, however, only shot four times from the free-throw line, hitting all of them. It was down from the average nine attempts he is having this season.

Despite that, the Mavericks won the game 114-108 to halt a three-game losing streak and improve to 35-28 for the season.

Luka Doncic chalks up fifth straight 30-point triple-double in win over the Heat

Luka Doncic continued with his eye-popping all-around play of late, chalking up his fifth straight 30-point triple-double in their 114-108 victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday.

The Slovenian sensation tallied 35 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists to become only the second player in NBA history to achieve such a feat after former league MVP Russell Westbrook.

He also made history by becoming the only player to ever record four straight 35-point triple-doubles.

Doncic notched his 15th triple-double of the season when he threw a dime to Dante Exum for a go-ahead three-pointer, with a little over three minutes left in the payoff quarter.

Following the game, the five-time NBA All-Star said it felt good to make history for individual performances but emphasized that the more important thing for him was the victory.

He said, by way of ESPN:

"It's great, especially when it comes with the win. That's all that matters right now."

While Doncic chooses to deflect praises for what he has been doing of late, Mavericks coach could not help but give credit to ‘The Don.’

The coach said (via Sports Illustrated):

“We can’t take this young man for granted. You’re seeing something as rare as a Picasso when he comes every night, he does something.”

The Mavericks (35-28) have 19 games left in their regular season schedule and for Doncic to continue making history. They next play on Saturday against the Detroit Pistons.

In the ongoing NBA season, Luka Doncic is going for 34.6 points (league-leading), 9.8 assists, 9.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 37.6 minutes in 54 games so far.