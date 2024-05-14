Austin Reaves set to release all-new AR1 Hillbilly Bogey colorway via KICKS CREW celebrating hole-in-one 

LA Lakers Star Austin Reaves recently hit a hole-in-one on a golf simulator while enjoying the offseason. The remarkable feat is one that every golfer aspires to accomplish at some point in their life, whether on the course or a simulator. In the case of Reaves, the fan-favorite was getting some practice in on Hole 7 at Pebble Beach Golf Course.

While teeing off on the simulator, Austin Reaves managed to hit a hole-in-one, with teammate D'Angelo Russell watching close-by. Immediately, the two teammates began to celebrate at the Golf Club LA booth they were using.

According to a press release from KICKS CREW sent to Sportskeeda's Evan Bell, on the heels of Reaves' remarkable hole-in-one, he and Rigorer are releasing an all-new AR1. The 'Hillbilly Bogey' colorway, which pays tribute to Reaves' Hillbilly Bogey golfing YouTube account, will release on May 18 at 11 AM ET (8 AM PT).

The shoes will release both on Rigorer.com and KICKSCREW.com for $100, with KICKS CREW also giving away five pairs to lucky fans via raffle.

Much like past iterations of the shoe, the Hillbilly Bogey's are packed with performance tech with some unique additions in the design department. Austin Reaves spoke about the release in the aforementioned press release, saying:

“The Rigorer design team has let me use the AR1 as a canvas to share my journey and life, and now we are combining two of my passions. I’ve been playing golf my whole life, and to be able to combine it with my signature basketball shoe means everything to me.”

Check out some photos of the shoes below:

Rigorer AR1 Hillbilly Bogey

Looking at the details of Austin Reaves' AR1 Hillbilly Bogey colorway

As previously mentioned, the latest AR1 Hillbilly Bogey colorway comes packed with much of the same technology as past iterations of the shoe. For example, the shoe features a woven cocoon upper for maximum comfort and breathability without sacrificing support.

The shoe also features Front-Sidewall TPU and Anti-Torsion TPU Plate, both of which work in conjunction to provide support and grip in lateral movements. These also minimize any potential slipping that may take place during lateral movements as well.

Of course, Austin Reaves and Rigorer have continued to pack the performance-tech into his signature shoes, and the Hillbilly Bogey's are no different. The shoes feature an all-new Showtime Foam Tech Midsole that is completely encased in high-end EVA Foam.

The latest AR1s also come with some unique design elements that also make them stand out, from Reaves' Hillbilly Bogey logo inside the tongue, to the fake-grass tongue.

In addition, the shoes also come with a custom-designed box that's exclusive to the Hillbilly Bogey model of the AR1s. On the top of the box, a quote from Reaves is printed that reads "Sometimes, all you need is

As previously mentioned, the shoes will be available on May 18 at 11 AM ET (8 AM PT) on both KICKSCREW.com and Rigorer.com. In addition, fans can also sign up to enter to win one of five pairs of the shoes on KICKS CREW's website.