Austin Reaves vs LeBron James: What the Lakers guard said about comparisons with the NBA legend

Austin Reaves and LeBron James have become inseparable in the eyes of many LA Lakers fans. The former undrafted rookie becoming a protege of sorts to the player considered by some as the greatest of all time is a made-for-Hollywood story.

“AR,” who is competing in the 2023 FIBA World Cup Team USA, has become a darling of the basketball-crazy Philippine crowd. Reaves even signed a young fan’s poster claiming that the emerging star is even better than “King James” himself.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda’s Itiel Estudillo, the unassuming Laker had this to say about the poster-signing episode:

"I've not talked to Bron. I'm sure he's seen it. He's active on social media. I've said in my interview 'I really appreciate the poster but it's kinda not realistic. Bron's the greatest player ever."

Reaves added:

"It's cool. It's a lot of fun for me. Personally, just having a relationship with Bron, being able to joke around with him about that. I'm definitely gonna bring that one up a time or two during the season. I'll just have fun with it."

A big part of the LA Lakers’ resurgence after the trade deadline was how they became a better, deeper and more well-balanced team. Trading Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, Thomas Bryant and Kendrick Nunn in separate deals improved the overall fit of the team.

An often overlooked part of the team’s overhaul was the increased playing time and role given by Darvin Ham to Austin Reaves. Slowly and surely, “AR” gained LeBron James’ trust as the season progressed.

When the four-time MVP sat, Ham often gave the playmaking job to Reaves instead of starting point guard D’Angelo Russell. Reaves’ play became even more impressive during the Lakers’ playoff run to the Western Conference finals.

Rob Pelinka had some tough decisions to make in the offseason. But, he made it certain that he was keeping Austin Reaves even if a rival team offered him a max contract.

Austin Reaves proved that he belonged on the same floor as LeBron James in clutch postseason minutes

During the 2022-23 regular season, Austin Reaves started alongside LeBron James in just 22 games. When the postseason arrived, he was beside the four-time NBA Finals MVP’s side in all 16 games. Darvin Ham’s best lineup included James, Reaves, Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt.

In Game 1 on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies, Davis and James watched Reaves close out the Grizzlies. “King James” later said after the game that he wasn’t surprised by “AR’s” performance based on the young guard’s work ethic and skills.

Austin Reaves' inclusion into Team USA for the FIBA World Cup was questioned by many. Coach Steve Kerr emphatically answered those doubts when he told reporters that “AR” was a big part of Team USA’s plans.

Kerr mentioned how Reaves’ role in eliminating the Golden State Warriors in the playoffs made his decision to include him an “easy one.”

LeBron James will once again be the man in the LA Lakers’ championship aspirations next season. Austin Reaves, though, is expected to carry the team from time to time, considering James’ age and injury history.

