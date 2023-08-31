Exclusive: Austin Reaves downplays signing the poster about him being better than LeBron James

Austin Reaves is having the time of his life in Manila. The Philippines has shown nothing but love to the LA Lakers star, to the point that some fans even consider Reaves to be a better player compared to LeBron James.

One of the young fans in attendance at the USA vs. Greece game had a poster that indicated that AR is greater than LBJ.

Itiel Estudillo of Sportskeeda had the opportunity to ask Austin Reaves about his thoughts on the type of love he's received from Filipino fans. Estudillo also clarified with Reaves if LeBron James has already reacted to the trending poster.

Austin admitted that he's happy with the reception he's been receiving and is having fun with it. However, AR can never truly compare to "King" James:

"I've not talked to Bron. I'm sure he's seen it. He's active on social media. I've said in my interview 'I really appreciate the poster but it's kinda not realistic. Bron's the greatest player ever."\

He continued:

"It's cool. It's a lot of fun for me. Personally, just having a relationship with Bron, being able to joke around with him about that. I'm definitely gonna bring that one up a time or two during the season. I'll just have fun with it."

Austin Reaves shares his thoughts on representing Team USA early in his career

Austin Reaves at the Mall of Asia Arena

Before the 2023 FIBA World Cup commenced, Itiel Estudillo was able to secure an exclusive interview with Austin Reaves asking about how he felt representing Team USA at an early stage of his career.

Reaves has only played in the NBA for a couple of seasons and is already turned into one of the brightest stars for the LA Lakers. He himself acknowledged that it's a special moment for him to suit up for his country and that he never expected his number to be called, making his selection even more surreal.

Fortunately, AR isn't all hype considering how he's been performing efficiently for his team. He was named the Player of the Game in their game against Greece on Monday.

Considering how he managed to notch such an achievement in an international landscape, this certifies his legitimacy as a basketball star. Next on the list of Reaves' individual achievements is to become an NBA All-Star.

