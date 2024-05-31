"Austin Rivers was right": Nets' Dennis Schroder thrills NBA fans after surprise Football move in Germany

Dennis Schroder garnered some attention but not for anything basketball-related. When he shared images of himself playing professional football for FC Germania Bleckenstedt, NBA fans started having second thoughts about Austin Rivers' infamous comments.

Originally, Rivers got some strong criticism for his "I can take 30 players right now in the NBA and throw them in the NFL."

The 2023 FIBA World Cup MVP is coming off his 29 games with the Brooklyn Nets after starting the NBA season with the Toronto Raptors. According to CBS Sports' Austin Nivison, Dennis Schroder's debut was spoiled by a 5-1 loss to SC Gottingen 05.

Pictures of the former LA Lakers guard thriving in a different sport were shared by FIBA on X.

Following this development, numerous NBA fans shared their reactions on X.

"Austin Rivers was right."

Meanwhile, X user Brandon J. McGill (@14xfounder) highlighted the versatile nature of NBA players.

"NBA players most versatile athletes in the world," the fan posted.

Additionally, X user I Have No Clue What to Put Here (@HeyIamgrey) pointed at Dennis Schroder's shifty playstyle as an advantage in football.

"Honestly, his shiftiness can be a big plus for him in that sport. Best of luck to him," the fan posted.

Moreover, X user Rated Arn (@Ratedarn) argued that he viewed Schroder as a football athlete more than a basketball player.

"This is what it is! I couldn't place it but he never looked like a basketball player to me even though he's world class at it. He's a football/soccer player. I knew it was something," the fan posted.

X user Gino (@realgino_) used Michael Jordan and Tracy McGrady as examples to highlight his claim that NBA players thrive in being versatile athletes.

"I've always said it, NBA players are the most versatile athletes. Jordan played two sports, Tracy McGrady played 5 sports and most basketball players can play American football," the fan posted.

With Dennis Schroder starting his offseason early compared to other teams, playing under a different sport is one way to spend the break wisely.

Dennis Schroder shares pictures of his professional football debut on Instagram

Despite starting his professional soccer career with a loss, Dennis Schroder still shared the moment on his Instagram while remaining grateful for the opportunity.

"Not the result I wanted for my first ever official football game," Schroder said. "But thanks to my brother in law @daniel_io for making it happen."

In his debut, Schroder logged 62 minutes of action on the field, as per CBS Sports' Austin Nivison. Additionally, his team is scheduled to face the VfL Wahrenholz on June 6.

Be that as it may, it remains to be seen how he'll fare in his next football matchup.