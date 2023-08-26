Australia vs Germany Basketball Preview: Prediction, odds and more for the FIBA World Cup 2023

Australia takes on Germany in the 2023 FIBA World Cup on Sunday, August 27, 4:30 a.m. Eastern Time at the Okinawa Arena in Japan.

Germany opened up their campaign with a blowout 81-63 win against hosts Japan, while Australia dominated Finland on the opening day by a wide margin of 26 points.

This is the matchup to watch in the respective group, and a win will virtually guarantee a spot in the next round. Most sportsbooks have given a slight edge to Australia.

Australia vs Germany: Players to Watch

Josh Giddey showcased his talents early in the 2023 FIBA World Cup as he controlled the floor for the Australians. The incoming third-year guard from the Oklahoma City Thunder finished with 14 points, nine rebounds and eight assists against Finland.

Leading the scoring for Australia was Patty Mills of the Atlanta Hawks, tallying 25 points along with eight rebounds and two assists. Joe Ingles of the Utah Jazz was also a factor on the opening day with 13 points, four rebounds and two assists, while Dante Exum contributed 10 points and four assists.

Meanwhile, for Germany, Mortiz Wagner of the Orlando Magic had a field night against Japan, flirting with a double-double of 25 points and nine rebounds.

Toronto Raptors guard Dennis Schroeder was Germany's floor leader, contributing 14 points, five rebounds and five assists. Orlando Magic's Franz Wagner and Indiana Pacers' center Daniel Theis chipped in with 10 and 14 points respectively.

Australia vs Germany: Odds & Spread

Spread: Australia (-2.5), Germany (+2.5)

Total: 170.5, Over (-110), Under (-110)

Australia vs Germany: Prediction

With a good number of NBA players for both teams, this matchup between will be one to watch for all basketball enthusiasts. With a deeper roster, the Australians should be a safer pick to take the win.

