Josh Giddey FIBA World Cup 2023 stats after Finland vs Australia

Josh Giddey of the OKC Thunder nearly put up a triple-double for Australia in their 98-72 win over Finland on Friday. Giddey orchestrated the Boomers' win with his passing, especially in the third quarter. Patty Mills also caught fire to lead Australia in scoring with 25 points.

Giddey had 14 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in just 25 minutes of action. He also had four turnovers and was out of his rhythm in the first half. To be fair, the whole team of Australia was out of sorts in the first two quarters.

The Boomers were even down by at least eight points midway through the second quarter when Sasu Salin hit a four-point play for Finland. Salin sent Mills flying, while also baiting Matisse Thybulle to commit the foul before converting the bonus free throw.

However, Australia showed their veteran poise by staging a comeback late in the second quarter to end the first half with a 45-40 lead. They put the pedal to the medal in the third quarter, outscoring Finland 25-14.

Josh Giddey controlled the game in the third quarter with his playmaking. Giddey found the hot hand in the form of veteran point guard Patty Mills, who had 25 points on 50.0% shooting from the field. Joe Ingles added 13 points, four rebounds and two assists.

Dante Exum added 10 points, two rebounds and four assists off the bench. It was a well-balanced attack for Australia in the second half with players such as Jack White, Duop Reath, Xavier Cooks and Josh Green contributing.

On the other hand, Lauri Markkanen had 19 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Finland. Sasu Salin went cold in the second half but still put up 13 points and two rebounds.

Who's next for Josh Giddey and Australia in the 2023 FIBA World Cup?

Josh Giddey of Australia in the 2023 FIBA World Cup

Australia will have their hands full on Sunday when they take on Germany. Josh Giddey is expected to lead the Boomers once again with his playmaking and overall offensive prowess against Dennis Schroder and company.

However, Germany is not a pushover and they have a really good team. They gave Team USA problems during their tune-up game last week, losing by just eight points. Germany will face hosts Japan in their first game of the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

The Boomers are currently ranked third in the world and are one of the favorites to make it to the semi-finals. They finished fourth in the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China and won bronze in the 2020 Olympic gold medal.

