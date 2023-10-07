Ayesha Curry shares delicious video of Steph Curry’s “first pre-game meal of the season” ahead of preseason opener against LA Lakers

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are set to take on Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers in their very first game of the 2023 preseason. Both teams have been preparing intensely for the 2023-24 season as each side believes that they have a squad capable of winning the championship.

Aside from on-court preparations with their coaches and teammates, the players are also taking time to do personal preparations. Part of these preparations include taking in the proper nourishment to keep their bodies in great shape for the long NBA grind.

Ayesha Curry, who is well-known as a cook, appears to be helping her husband Steph in this regard. Prior to the Warriors' first preseason game, she posted a video through her Instagram stories of a delicious meal that she prepared.

The video first showed what she called the “first pre-game meal of the season” being cooked, with the caption:

"Short ribs and creamy polenta on the way."

Ayesha Curry posted this video of a meal she is preparing

Afterward, she also posted a photo of the meal after she was done preparing it.

Ayesha posted what the meal looked like after it was cooked

Eating a healthy, balanced meal that looks like this prior to the opening game of the preseason looks like it can give anyone a boost. Hopefully, this meal, along with the preparation that Steph Curry has done can help him perform at his best.

Steph Curry and the Warriors will miss Draymond Green in their preseason opener

Steph Curry's long-time teammate Draymond Green will not be available against the LA Lakers in their first preseason game. Green is currently suffering from an ankle injury that he sustained prior to the start of training camp and is expected to be out for several weeks.

Despite this, Chris Paul, Klay Thompson, and Andrew Wiggins are all expected to play alongside Steph Curry. Missing Green is certainly not the news that the Golden State Warriors fans want but it comes with a silver lining. This will give Steve Kerr more opportunities to tinker with his lineup, especially with several key additions to the squad.

Fans will get to see how Curry and Paul's game will synergize and they get to do it against one of their division rivals.

Meanwhile, their opponents will also be missing some key stars. Austin Reaves will not be available for the Lakers although he isn't hurt. Coach Darvin Ham is simply managing his minutes after his stint with Team USA.

LeBron James will also be unavailable and similar to Reaves, the reason is to simply manage his minutes. The 38-year-old star will see less action in the preseason to keep him fresh for the regular season.