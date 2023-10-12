Ayesha Curry shares post condemning Hamas violence, endorses Kim Kardashian’s message on humanity amid Palestine-Israel conflict

Ayesha Curry continued to voice her opinions on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Earlier, she had taken to social media to express how the Hamas threatened to execute Israeli hostages made her sick, and now she continues to criticize the militant group for their actions. She even shared Kim Kardashian's post on humanity to make her feelings clear.

In one of her stories, Curry slammed those who felt picking a side mattered. In a crisp note, she wrote:

"Taking a side doesn't make sense. There should only be one side: Anti-Hamas."

Ayesha Curry was vocal about taking a side in the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict (@ayeshacurry/Instagram)

In her next story, she shared a message that Kim Kardashian had posted earlier about lending her support to the affected. It was another heartfelt message from a celebrity.

Ayesha Curry shared Kim Kardashian's post on Humanity (@ayeshacurry/Instagram)

Curry and Kardashian join the growing list of celebrities and athletes who have shared their thoughts on the bloody war that's ensued since last weekend.

At the time of writing, Israel had hammered Gaza with its air strikes. The former has formed an emergency government and war cabinet following the Hamas’ surprise attacks on border communities that killed at least 1,200 people and severely injured thousands more.

Ayesha Curry had earlier said the Hamas-Israel conflict "made her stomach hurt"

Earlier, Curry had taken to Instagram to share her thoughts on the war that broke out.

Prior to Curry, Kyrie Irving was one of the stars who took to X to oppose the attack. The Miami Heat took a stand as well, but there were mixed responses to the franchise's decision to take a stand on the political issue.

While the gruesome attack continues to affect the world, Curry took to her Instagram stories and has been actively sharing important messages with her followers. While there have been divided opinions from some sections of the public on social media lambasting the unprecedented attack and abduction of Israeli lives. Another section took note of the Palestinian lives lost in the last few years.

On her part, the wife of Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry took a strong stand. She has been known for her philanthropy and for a family that has always been actively involved in giving back to the community, there's every chance that they will do their best to aid those affected by the war.