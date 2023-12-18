“Bad press doesn’t work on this kid”: Evan Turner supports Anthony Edwards amid abortion allegations by Paige Jordae

Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards made headlines after getting linked to an Instagram model. She shared a conversation she had with him on social media, where Edwards allegedly wanted her to have an abortion. The IG model in question is Paige Jordae.

Jordae accused Edwards of paying her for the abortion. She even posted a screenshot of the bank transfer. Edwards has yet to address these allegations.

Former NBA player Evan Turner took to social media to support Edwards.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Bad press doesn’t work on this kid," Turner wrote in a now-deleted post on X.

A user replied to Turner's post and called him out, saying it was 'bizarre to celebrate this behavior.'

"The other side is him having the child and then going through years of child support and court battles and viewed as a dead beat," Turner wrote back to this user on X. "The only way to do it is "right." When the game is done wrong, then that's when the foolishness comes in, and the system allows you to Play."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The user continued his verbal altercation with Turner.

"We all understand what’s going on. You’re just a weirdo for celebrating his reaction," wrote the user.

Expand Tweet

Anthony Edwards makes an intriguing statement about NBA legend and Hall of Famer Michael Jordan

Anthony Edwards has been playing very well this season for the Minnesota Timberwolves. The team leads the way in the Western Conference and has the second-best record in the NBA, with 19 wins and five losses.

Edwards is considered one of the few megastars of the league's young generation. He recently made an interesting statement on NBA legend and Hall of Famer Michael Jordan.

"I just want them to stop. He's the greatest to ever play basketball. And I'm so far from it," Edwards initially said, via Ballislife, adding that Jordan wouldn't be able to guard him.

Expand Tweet

Jordan retired as a six-time NBA champion and Finals MVP. Along with LeBron James, he is in the conversation for the greatest of all time.

For his part, Edwards has appeared in 21 games so far, with averages of 24.2 ppg, 5.3 rpg and 5.1 apg, on 39.4 percent from beyond the arc.

The Timberwolves got eliminated in the opening round of the playoffs by the Denver Nuggets in five games. They are optimistic they will have a deeper Playoff run this year. They have been the league's pleasant surprise with 19 wins and five losses.