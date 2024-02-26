"Bad teammates, terrible teammates": Nikola Jokic laments lack of birthday gifts from fellow Nuggets following Warriors win

Nikola Jokic celebrated his 29th birthday last week, but it seems like he did not receive any gifts from his Denver Nuggets teammates. Jokic lived up to his moniker after a hilarious joke following Denver's win over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.

In his postgame interview, Jokic was asked about the gifts he received from his teammates last week for his birthday. "The Joker" told the reporter that his teammates are the worst because they failed to bring him any presents.

"Nothing, absolutely nothing," Jokic said. "It's crazy. Bad teammates, bad teammates, terrible teammates."

Nikola Jokic celebrated his birthday after playing in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis. Jokic started for the Western Conference a day before his birthday and it's hard to believe if he received gifts or not from his teammates. He doesn't have a social media account, so it's hard to know if he even celebrated his birthday.

But one thing is for sure, Jokic dominated the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night at the Chase Center. He finished with 32 points, 16 rebounds and 16 assists to lead Denver to a 119-103 victory. It was the 122nd triple-double of his career, which puts him fourth on the all-time list.

The game was close in the first half, but the Nuggets took control in the third and fourth quarters. Steph Curry and company had no way to stop Jokic, who did everything from scoring to playmaking with ease. The win also gave Denver the season series sweep over Golden State.

Nikola Jokic made history in Nuggets' win over Golden State

What history did Nikola Jokic create in Denver's win over the Warriors?

As mentioned above, Nikola Jokic posted another triple-double on Sunday night. Jokic had 32 points, 16 rebounds and 16 assists in the Denver Nuggets' win over the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center.

It was the 122nd triple-double of Jokic's career and the third one wherein he had at least 30 points, 15 rebounds and 16 assists. He's only the second player to have at least three 30/15/15 games in NBA history along with Oscar Robertson, who had 11 in his career.

The achievement came at a time wherein the MVP race was tight against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Jokic remains the favorite to win the award following Joel Embiid's knee surgery.

Jokic also became the third player in NBA history to record a triple-double against every team. He did it on Friday in the defending champs' win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

